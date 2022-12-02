ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Fights For Life After Being Hit By Car In Crash That Shut Down Maryland Highway

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8jmn_0jVURd8l00
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle in Rockville, reports NBC Washington.

The bicyclist was reportedly hit by the vehicle on Rockville Pike around 8:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, causing life-threatening injuries, continues the outlet.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving treatment. The driver remained on the scene. Southbound Rockville Pike was closed for hours for the investigation but has since been reopened. To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
CBS News

Columbia Man killed after three vehicles hit him on I-95 and two drive off

Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 23-year-old Columbia man on Sunday, according to authorities. That man, Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, was killed after a Nissan Altima and tractor-trailer struck him in the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector, police said. Police received a...
dcnewsnow.com

Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash

A crash between a car and a bicycle ended with the cyclist in the hospital with serious injuries. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/rockville-pike-closed-after-car-bicycle-crash/. Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash. A crash between a car and a bicycle ended with the cyclist in the hospital with serious injuries. Read more here:...
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
DC News Now

Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
Shore News Network

19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed at a Woodmont Avenue apartment complex early Sunday morning. The Baltimore police department said multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired were received shortly after 3 am. Police responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Upon their arrival. they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders treated the woman at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, despite best efforts to save her life. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no The post 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com

Body Found in Car Pulled From Water at Edward’s Ferry (Poolesville)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called for a report of a car in the water at Edward’s Ferry Rd off of River Rd in Poolesville at approximately 10:30 on Sunday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Rescue crews located a body inside of the vehicle, with the person pronounced dead on the scene.
wfmd.com

Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old

The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
WUSA9

Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
WTOP

1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting

Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
mocoshow.com

MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
418K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy