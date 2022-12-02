Bicyclist Fights For Life After Being Hit By Car In Crash That Shut Down Maryland Highway

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle in Rockville, reports NBC Washington.

The bicyclist was reportedly hit by the vehicle on Rockville Pike around 8:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, causing life-threatening injuries, continues the outlet.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving treatment. The driver remained on the scene. Southbound Rockville Pike was closed for hours for the investigation but has since been reopened. To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

