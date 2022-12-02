T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...

