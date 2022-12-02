ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Idol' alumni David Archuleta said that people walked out of his Christmas concert after he spoke about being queer

By Palmer Haasch
 2 days ago
David Archuleta at the On our Sleeves, The National Movement for Children's Mental Health "Cheers To Kindness" event on November 11, 2022.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for On Our Sleeves

  • David Archuleta said that people walked out of one of his shows when he talked about being queer.
  • He shared an email he said his manager received, which said he had ruined a "Christmas experience."
  • This post includes mentions of suicidal ideation.

"American Idol" alumni David Archuleta said that people walked out of one of his shows in Utah after he spoke during the concert about his queer journey.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, Archuleta shared what he said was an email that his manager received. Seemingly from a venue manager or someone working on Archuleta's "The More The Merrier Christmas Tour," the unattributed email said some concertgoers at a show walked out "when David used what people thought was a Christmas concert to talk about his journey to being queer."

The email then says that the person has to deal with "some very upset patrons" and asks that Archuleta refrain from speaking about his queer identity at further concerts.

In a lengthy caption, Archuleta pushed back, saying that he was "choosing to not hide" his identity any longer.

"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they're not alone in this journey," he wrote. "It's worth it to me. I felt I was alone. I was scared. I thought i didn't deserve anything good because I was queer. I hope you can see why I open up about it. It's healing."

David Archuleta in his "American Idol" days.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Archuleta, who became famous for his season seven appearance on "American Idol" in 2008, grew up in the Mormon church . He came out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ community in a June 12, 2021, Instagram post . In a November interview with People , he spoke about having a "faith crisis" that made him consider death by suicide, saying that he has a "very complicated" relationship with the church.

Archuleta's Instagram post appears to be in reference to his November 29 show in Delta, UT, which took place at Delta High School. It's unclear who sent the email that he posted, and part of its text has been redacted in the post. Tickets for his tour stops in Utah have been sold by Disciple Live Events , who did not immediately return requests for comment sent to its customer service lines.

In his post, Archuleta said that his current tour "hasn't been the easiest," but that he's found "peace with it" through being candid about his "journey."

"To repeat what my manager said in response to this email, I will not apologize for anything I say however imperfectly I express it," Archuleta said in a comment on his post. "I am me. And I will never apologize for it again how I did for so many years before. And I hope you can unapologetically and lovingly be you too."

A business email address listed on Archuleta's YouTube page did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1757

drummergirl61
2d ago

There is a time and place for everything!! Use common sense dude, Christmas concert was definitely ruined for those folks, no where in a Christmas event is there room for talk about personal sexuality!! Personally that should be kept to yourself for a more appropriate time and place.

Reply(48)
971
Seneca1977 5856890086
2d ago

I don't go to a music concert to hear about people's sexual journey of any kind. It is not the time nor the place. I don't care what you do behind clothes doors....nor do I share what I do.

Reply(19)
666
Geo
2d ago

Why should the subject come up at all? Your sexual preference should not be an open announcement or discussion.

Reply(53)
613
