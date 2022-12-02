Read full article on original website
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night
MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Rapper Afroman Says Police Took $400 From His Home in Failed Raid
After a police raid failed to turn up any drugs or illegal paraphernalia from the home of Joseph Foreman, also known as Afroman, an investigation has been launched after $400 was discovered missing from evidence. According to WXIX, evidence was confiscated during an August raid of the recording artist’s home....
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
linknky.com
Updated: Fatal shooting at Newport Bar, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another is booked in Campbell County Jail on murder charges after a shooting at the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street early Saturday. Newport police responded to a call at Brass Bull for a fight inside the bar, which led to one person being shot and dying from their wounds.
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors: Man who said he shook a baby in 1985 now faces possible prison time
BATAVIA, Ohio — Wearing shackles, Bethel business owner Scott Wilson was arraigned Friday morning in a Clermont County courtroom. "This stems back from Jan. 5, 1985," Assistant Clermont County Prosecutor Zach Zipperer said. On that day almost 40 years ago, the now-57-year-old Wilson was in a house with 6-week-old...
Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal
LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
Grand Jury indicts man believed to be involved in fatal shooting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in October, according to a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Department. On Oct. 14th, around 3:49 p.m., District Three Officers as well as Cincinnati Fire Department Personnel responded to the...
Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
Jury finds man guilty of killing Germantown man
DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Dayton man accused of murder in the killing of a Germantown man earlier this year. The Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Christopher Debord guilty on all 16 charges he was facing, including aggravated murder. News Center 7 was in the courtroom Thursday for closing arguments and the verdict.
WLWT 5
2 men indicted on murder charges for fatal shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A grand jury indicted two men on Friday for a fatal shooting in October in Millvale. According to police, on Oct. 14 officers found a man suffering from gun shot wounds on the front porch of a residence on Beekman Street. The victim was pronounced dead at...
cwcolumbus.com
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
Court TV
Man who decapitated wife loses appeal for release from court supervision
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCPO) — An appeals court agreed with the ruling by a Butler County judge that a man who committed one of the county’s most notorious crimes but was found not guilty by reason of insanity will continue his required court control 32 years after decapitating his wife.
1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is in the hospital following a stabbing in Trotwood Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Avenue around...
Affidavit: Mom gave 3-year-old Benadryl, left him in bathtub before death
According to an affidavit, 27-year-old Molly Krebs gave her 3-year-old Benadryl and left him unattended in a bathtub 'for a long period of time' after he suffered an allergic reaction.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose at Tennessee residential treatment center
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are dead after they overdosed on an over-the-counter medication while in the care of a Tennessee residential treatment center for children and adolescents, authorities said. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Oak...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
