WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas

A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued

A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
NBC 2

Car catches on fire in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70

A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident

A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health seeks public’s help in identifying unconscious patient

Lee Health wants help from the public in identifying an unconscious male patient hospitalized in November. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center on Nov. 20 due to injuries from a reported fall. He was found at a Super 8 hotel in Naples and had no identification on him. He is not currently alert.

