Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
Multi-unit structure fire at Fort Myers apartment complex
Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-unit structure fire at the Pinnacle Apartment complex in Fort Myers today
Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas
A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued
A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
Car catches on fire in Naples
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
Woman, child aboard small plane that crashed off Venice Beach found dead, police say
The plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off Saturday night. The FAA alerted local police when it was discovered the plane hadn't returned.
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed after vehicle accident, CCSO said
Rollover crash in Sarasota County leaves one seriously injured
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.– One truck and a car were involved in a roll-over crash on I-75 near mile marker 173 near Sarasota County this morning. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck with a trailer was involved. At least one person was severely injured. FHP camera footage showed...
Nicholas Parkway closure on Sunday night
Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, all lanes of Nicholas Parkway East will be temporarily closed between Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park/Academy Boulevard.
Cape Coral police officer that saved a woman in a sinking car recalls incident
A police officer in Cape Coral jumped into a canal and then busted a window open to get a woman out of her sinking car. Officer Kwesi Johnson said it was just another day on the job, but he did admit he got very lucky when he was able to save the young woman from potentially drowning in the canal.
Man arrested for illegally dumping approximately 900 pounds of storm debris onto Charlotte County home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after illegally dumping storm debris at a Charlotte County residence. Latherio Leonard, 28, was charged with littering commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to the report, deputies were searching through a...
Volunteers help clean up Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
150 volunteers helped clean up Fort Myers Beach on Saturday as part of efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian.
North Port resident still waiting on insurance company after Hurricane Ian causes major damage to home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged Sylvia Kennedy's home in North Port more than two months ago, and she's waited patiently ever since for her insurance company to process her claim. There's a tarp on her roof, but it still leaks every time it rains at Kennedy's House off...
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
Three suspects leave Lee County Bath & Body Works without paying for over $1K in merchandise
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for three female suspects in Estero for leaving a Bath & Body Works store without paying for merchandise worth $1,081. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 17, the three suspects went to a Bath & Body Works store on Fashion Drive in Estero.
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
Plane crashes into Gulf of Mexico killing woman, child after taking off from Venice airport; Man still missing
VENICE, Fla. - Authorities continue to search for a man involved in a plane crash that claimed the lives of a woman and child. According to the Venice Police Department, the wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee was discovered around 2 p.m. approximately one-third of a mile offshore, just west of the airport.
Lee Health seeks public’s help in identifying unconscious patient
Lee Health wants help from the public in identifying an unconscious male patient hospitalized in November. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center on Nov. 20 due to injuries from a reported fall. He was found at a Super 8 hotel in Naples and had no identification on him. He is not currently alert.
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
