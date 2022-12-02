Read full article on original website
Carrollton Town Council
The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk...
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
Ardrith Lynn Barnett
Ardrith Lynn Barnett, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ardrith was born the daughter of Ernest and Oakland (Allnutt) Douglas on October 28, 1946, in Sampsel, Missouri. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Ardrith worked for the Chillicothe Correctional Center for many years. She then worked for the United States Postal Service.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Missouri AG sues Carroll County ambulance board for holding secret meetings
Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt sued the Carroll County Ambulance District Board last year after it held multiple meetings in private, without giving the public a chance to attend.
Juvenile Injured In Crash
A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
Elderly Saline County man seriously injured in Lafayette County collision
Three people are seriously injured, including a Saline County man, involved in a collision in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, was driving through Lafayette County on Friday when he pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to strike Osborn’s car on the driver’s side.
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Kay Barbara (North) Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Caldwell County, Missouri. She was...
Book Signing – Kirsten Mouton
A book signing for a local author will be held a Boji Stone on December 8th. Kirsten Mouton, author of Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles and Romance!, which covers the earliest known opera houses, nickelodeons, and moves into the era of big theatres like the Ritz and Ben Bolt.
MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man charged with a felony for stealing has been sentenced in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sheriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera...
Missouri woman hospitalized after she swerves to avoid a deer
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hannah S. Bruse, 19, Princeton, was east bound on Elliot Road five miles northwest of Princeton. The driver swerved to avoid...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
