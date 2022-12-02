Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like
Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again. Now, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Player Ejected From Bills-Patriots Game
On Thursday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was ejected for a brutal hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The play occurred in the fourth quarter. Hamlin hit Meyers in the head/neck area while he was trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field. The officiating crew...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being. Garoppolo was later ruled out. Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted […] The post 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Christian Watson’s ‘wild’ development after big game for Packers vs. Bears
Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t believe the quick development of Christian Watson in his rookie season. Watson has been phenomenal for the Packers in recent weeks, though it didn’t start that way as Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was out of sorts to begin the campaign. Watson wasn’t able to get a receiving touchdown until Week 10 when he recorded three against the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been on fire ever since then.
Panthers make shocking Baker Mayfield decision after tough spell
Well, that’s something we didn’t expect. In another twist to their awful season, the Carolina Panthers are set to release Baker Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was traded to the team during the offseason, but he struggled mightily for the team when he started for them. The...
Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
Derwin James’ strong message to Chargers after loss to Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers have endured a mediocre 2022 season. Inconsistency has plagued them throughout the campaign, as they were recently defeated 27-20 by the Las Vegas Raiders. Safety Derwin James made a brutally honest statement following the loss, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “We gotta keep playing,” James...
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid speaks out on Chiefs’ late-game decision that left Patrick Mahomes frustrated
The Kansas City Chiefs had every opportunity to win their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After a touchdown drive by Cincy, Patrick Mahomes drove the offense to their opponent’s 40-yard line. Facing a 4th-and-5 situation, Andy Reid elected to try a 55-yard FG by Harrison Butker. Shortly after, Mahomes was seen slamming his […] The post Andy Reid speaks out on Chiefs’ late-game decision that left Patrick Mahomes frustrated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams’ Bobby Wagner reveals what triggered him to go off in revenge game vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams star pass-rusher Bobby Wagner had his first chance to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. While he still has love for the organization, things didn’t exactly end all that well as they decided to not bring him back in order to free up cap space. Needless to say, Wagner […] The post Rams’ Bobby Wagner reveals what triggered him to go off in revenge game vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals reason for surprising Tony Pollard start over Ezekiel Elliott vs. Colts
When the Dallas Cowboys offense took the field for the first time in Week 13, fans noticed a noticeable absence: Ezekiel Elliott. For the longest time, Zeke has been the starter for the team through thick and thin. That’s why it was surprising that Tony Pollard started over Elliott, especially considering Jerry Jones’ hard stance […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals reason for surprising Tony Pollard start over Ezekiel Elliott vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Baker Mayfield to 49ers makes perfect sense after Panthers release, Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The Carolina Panthers made the stunning decision to release Baker Mayfield on Monday, ending his short-lived tenure with the team. Mayfield had only joined the Panthers this offseason, but after Carolina’s bye in Week 13, the two sides have agreed to part ways. Reports indicate it was a mutual decision between the two parties after […] The post 2 reasons Baker Mayfield to 49ers makes perfect sense after Panthers release, Jimmy Garoppolo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out
Both quarterbacks missed last week with respective injuries.
Joe Burrow outplays Patrick Mahomes, fires subtle warning to rest of NFL
Don’t look now, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the rise. If there were any doubts about how legitimate the Bengals were after defeating consecutively the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati’s put most of those to sleep with a massive 27-24 win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs […] The post Joe Burrow outplays Patrick Mahomes, fires subtle warning to rest of NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
