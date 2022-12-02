ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment Weekly

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Songwriter Paul Williams on the inspirations for his tunes in The Muppet Christmas Carol

When Paul Williams got the call to write the songs for The Muppet Christmas Carol, he felt like Scrooge on Christmas morning. Newly sober after a 10-year spiral into addiction, the "Rainbow Connection" hitmaker felt that Scrooge's tale of redemption spoke directly to his own experiences. "When I got the call from [director] Brian Henson to come and talk about doing The Muppet Christmas Carol, I was about a year sober," Williams tells EW. "I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict and a retired amateur chemist, I like to say, and had that reputation. So here I am with a new life, this feeling of community, and experiencing, basically, a spiritual awakening."
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
tvinsider.com

Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’

“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
DoYouRemember?

Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
TODAY.com

'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today

This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
The Independent

George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama

Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
Entertainment Weekly

Andor director Toby Haynes discusses mysterious fate of Kino Loy

One of the unexpected delights of Andor's first season was seeing the return to the franchise of Andy Serkis. Previously voicing and doiing motion capture for Supreme Leader Snoke, Serkis first showed up in episode 8 of the new Star Wars series as a prisoner/foreman named Kino Loy in a factory/jail on Narkina 5.
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy