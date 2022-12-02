Read full article on original website
Songwriter Paul Williams on the inspirations for his tunes in The Muppet Christmas Carol
When Paul Williams got the call to write the songs for The Muppet Christmas Carol, he felt like Scrooge on Christmas morning. Newly sober after a 10-year spiral into addiction, the "Rainbow Connection" hitmaker felt that Scrooge's tale of redemption spoke directly to his own experiences. "When I got the call from [director] Brian Henson to come and talk about doing The Muppet Christmas Carol, I was about a year sober," Williams tells EW. "I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict and a retired amateur chemist, I like to say, and had that reputation. So here I am with a new life, this feeling of community, and experiencing, basically, a spiritual awakening."
The "true" version of The Muppet Christmas Carol is coming to Disney Plus
Director Brian Henson recalled why one key scene was initially cut from the famous film's cinema release
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert makes a wish come true for John Travolta's sister
Everyone loves Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, and Lacey Chabert made John Travolta's sister's wish come true with a role in her new movie, Haul Out the Holly.
Fame and Flashdance singer and actor Irene Cara dies aged 63
The Oscar-winning What A Feeling singer, who played Coco Hernandez in 1980’s Fame, died at her home in Florida, her publicist said
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Selma Blair makes return to Dancing With the Stars for stunning finale performance
Tell me how we're supposed to breathe after Selma Blair's finale performance. The actress returned to Dancing With the Stars for the season 31 finale alongside professional partner Sasha Farber. The couple performed a contemporary routine to Jordin Sparks' hit single, "No Air," which fellow season 31 contestant Sparks sang live.
‘Cheers’ Norm Actor George Wendt Originally Only Said 1 Word in the Pilot
George Wendt reveals how he got the role of Norm on 'Cheers.' It began with a one word walk-on role in the pilot and lasted 11 years.
Holiday TV: Here are the new musicals, romcoms, and specials airing and streaming this season
It’s December and pretty much every network and streaming service seemingly has a show aimed at spreading holiday cheer. For those looking to skip re-runs of Christmases past, there’s a bounty of fresh shows and specials targeted to traditionalists, romantics, and family-friendly entertainment. For those hungry for more,...
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
Andor director Toby Haynes discusses mysterious fate of Kino Loy
One of the unexpected delights of Andor's first season was seeing the return to the franchise of Andy Serkis. Previously voicing and doiing motion capture for Supreme Leader Snoke, Serkis first showed up in episode 8 of the new Star Wars series as a prisoner/foreman named Kino Loy in a factory/jail on Narkina 5.
Yes, that's ex-007 Timothy Dalton playing Princess Margaret's sweetheart on The Crown
The name's Dalton. Timothy Dalton. And, yes, that is the former James Bond franchise star playing Princess Margaret's old sweetheart Peter Townsend on the new season of The Crown. Diehard fans of the Emmy-winning series will recall that Townsend was played by Ben Miles on season 1 of the show....
