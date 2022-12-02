A list of live holiday concerts and musical performances in the Triangle for 2022

Get in the holiday spirit with live music by the Raleigh Ringers, orchestral ensembles, local bands and much more.

We’ll update this list throughout the month, as we confirm other live music performances in the area, so bookmark it and check back in.

If we missed something you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com (please send as many details about the event as you can).

Important: In all cases, please check the website for each event prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates and safety guidelines.

Holidays at the North Carolina Symphony

The North Carolina Symphony, headquartered in Raleigh, has a number of holiday classical music events all month long. If you’re traveling to other parts of the state this holiday season, you can also check out their holiday shows in Goldsboro, Jacksonville, Tarboro, Wilmington, Southern Pines and New Bern.

Here are the Raleigh events, which require advance purchase:

▪ The Greatest Story Ever Told: Handel’s Messiah : Enjoy one of the most inspiring works of music ever conceived. Dates : Dec. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. Location : Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh Info : ncsymphony.org

▪ Holiday Pops : There’s no place like Meymandi Concert Hall for the holidays! Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love. Dates : Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Location : Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh Info : ncsymphony.org

▪ ¡Feliz Navidad! : A family-friendly festive concert full of holiday favorites you know and love, including selections from The Nutcracker, a “Holly Jolly Christmas” sing-along in Spanish, and of course, “Feliz Navidad.” This concert comes complete with photo opportunities with Santa and a few surprises to make a memorable evening for the entire family. Dates : Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Location : Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh Info : ncsymphony.org

December 2

▪ Lighting of Wake Forest : This event will include musical performances by local groups, along with Pictures with Santa (reservations required) and a children’s craft activity provided by Wake Forest Woman’s Club. Time : 5:30-8:30 p.m. Location : Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St. Info : wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Wendell Wonderland : This event will include live music, along with trolley rides, the Wendell United Methodist’s cookie walk, Santa & Mrs. Claus, a craft market, axe throwing, the Lake Myra Light Show, a snow machine, and a Toys for Tots Drive. Time : 5-9 p.m. Location : 15 East 4th St. in Wendell Info : facebook.com/events/616489073601575

December 3

▪ Celebration of Lights : Celebrate the season outdoors with live music and a bilingual Christmas message. Visitors can drive through to look at the luminaries, or stop and join the crowd on the patio for the holiday celebration. Admission to the event is free, and luminaries can be purchased for $10 each. Time : 6:15-7:15 p.m. Location : St. Julia Catholic Church, 210 Harold Road, Siler City Info : wp.chathamcares.com/Celebration-of-Lights

▪ Fuquay-Varina Chorale Holiday Concert : The Fuquay Varina Chorale has quickly become our favorite collection of local voices. Sleigh rides, starry nights and cozy fires find their way into songs about the season in this holiday favorite. Time : 3 p.m. Location : Fuquay-Varina Arts Center Cost : $8 Info : app.arts-people.com/index.php

December 4

▪ The Music of Christmas : This annual celebration is a wonderful presentation of some of our favorite music of the Christmas season performed by the ensembles of the Soapstone Music Ministry. Time : 4 p.m. Location : Soapstone United Methodist, 12837 Norwood Rd, Raleigh Info : soapstoneumc.org/music-of-christmas

December 10

▪ Holiday Pops! The Concert Singers of Cary present “Holiday Pops!”, an annual tradition with a program featuring popular holiday tunes, in collaboration this year with guest artist Rozlyn Sorrell. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary. Cost: $25 ($5 students age 17 & under). Info: concertsingers.org/tickets

▪ Black Nativity in Concert : Artistic leaders Dr. Asabi (Stephanie Howard) and Ray Watkins bring this soaring 45-minute gospel concert to life featuring nine soloists, West African and contemporary dance, a live band, vibrant costumes, and a beautifully poignant narrative. Free and open the public. Outdoor and open seating. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket. Time : 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Location : NC Museum of Art, Joseph M. Bryan Jr Theater in the Museum Park Info : thejusticetheaterproject.org/black-nativity-2022

December 13

▪ Live Holiday Music: The Choral Society of Durham : The Choral Society Singers is a small group of singers from the 150-voice Choral Society of Durham, created for the purpose of performing in settings apart from standard concert halls. They are conducted by CSD’s artistic director, Rodney Wynkoop. Time : 6-7 p.m. Where : Boxyard RTP, 900 Park Offices Drive, Durham Info: facebook.com/events/637214481459946

December 14

▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Celebrating 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories: The multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its winter tour back Raleigh. Time: 7 p.m. Location: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh Tickets & Info: pncarena.com

December 16

▪ Big Band Swing, Blues and Holiday Tunes : Fuquay’s own Gerald Parker Jazz Orchestra delights with their special brand of swinging holiday tunes. The evening promises to be a greatnight of singing, dancing and holiday merriment. Time : 7:30 p.m. Location : Fuquay-Varina Arts Center Cost : $8 Info : app.arts-people.com/index.php

▪ Black Nativity Durham : Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, returns to the stage after being virtual for two years. Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund. Time : 8 p.m. Location : Hillside High School’s Gattis-Tabb Theater, 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham Cost : $20 general admission, $17 senior/student/child, $15 groups with 10 or more people Info : blacknativitydurham.com

December 17

▪ Raleigh Ringers Holiday Concert : Join The Raleigh Ringers for their annual holiday concerts at the Meymandi Concert Hall in downtown Raleigh. This Raleigh holiday tradition will feature the group’s unique interpretations of sacred, secular, and popular music, including a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll. Time : 4 p.m. Location : Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh Cost: Adults $26, Seniors $22, Groups of 10+ $19, Students $14 Info : rr.org/event/raleigh-nc-holiday-concert-sun

▪ Black Nativity Durham : Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, returns to the stage after being virtual for two years. Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund. Time : 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Location : Hillside High School’s Gattis-Tabb Theater, 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham Cost : $20 general admission, $17 senior/student/child, $15 groups with 10 or more people Info : blacknativitydurham.com

December 18

▪ Songs and Carols for the Holiday Season by Oakwood Waits : The 26th annual benefit concert will donate proceeds to Family Promise of Wake County. An acappella caroling ensemble dressed in authentic 1840’s costume will present a concert of medieval to modern carols for the Christmas season. Time : 7:30 p.m. Location : In the sanctuary of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh. Cost : $10 minimum donation suggested. Info : oakwoodwaits.org

▪ A Christmas to Remember : Performed by the 32-piece Triangle Brass Band, which uses traditional British brass instruments to perform music from all music genres. Time : 4 p.m. Location : Sanctuary of Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 E. South Ave., Wake Forest. Cost : $15 general, $10 seniors, $5 students, free 12 and under. Info : virginiatull.org