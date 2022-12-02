ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
SFGate

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
The Hill

Herschel Walker has a problem: Kemp’s not on the December ballot

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has a Kemp problem: Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican who rolled to a big victory in Tuesday’s midterms, won’t be on the ballot in next month’s Senate runoff election. That’s a big issue for Walker, who should have been helped...
The Independent

Georgia Republican slams Herschel Walker as ‘one of the worst candidates in our party’s history’

Georgia’s outgoing lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan has lashed out at Herschel Walker, calling the scandal-plagued Republican candidate backed by former president Donald Trump as one of the worst contenders in the party’s history.“I’m a conservative. I’m a conservative because I feel like it’s the best way to govern. I’ve been a Republican a lot longer than a lot of folks,” Mr Duncan said to CBS News.“I think I’ve got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country.“This wasn’t the right brand for...
The Independent

Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised

Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
13WMAZ

How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.

