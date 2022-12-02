Read full article on original website
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
abc27.com
Man injured in afternoon Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a shooting during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officers, they are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
Midtown resident says early morning gunfire ‘sounded like firecrackers’
A report of shots fired brought Harrisburg police to a section of Midtown early Sunday morning. According to a release, police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr streets around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple spent shell casings, police said. No one...
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
local21news.com
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
WGAL
Arrest made in Harrisburg robbery
Harrisburg police were called to a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street on Thursday. Police say video footage showed a suspect pushing the clerk, when they had the register open, causing the clerk to hit their head. According to police, the suspect grabbed between $400 and $500 from...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
WGAL
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department was searching for a missing man. The man has since been found safe. Police were looking for a 76-year-old man. he was s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
local21news.com
17 arrested for trafficking drugs from Mexico to Reading PA, DA says
READING Pa. (WHP) — 27 have been identified and 17 have been arrested in a large scale drug ring in Reading that had the accused getting pounds of cocaine and fentanyl shipped to them from Mexico. The investigation started in July of 2022 when detectives from the Montgomery County...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WGAL
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
WGAL
Coroner: Woman dies following crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner says a 59-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle crash. According to the coroner, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the unrestrained female driver was traveling in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Franklin County when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
WGAL
Police: Thieves load trash bags at York County Home Depot, steal more than $6K in merchandise
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
