HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a shooting during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officers, they are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

18 HOURS AGO