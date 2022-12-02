Read full article on original website
Syracuse snaps losing skid at Notre Dame in closing seconds
SOUTH BEND, IN. (WYSR-TV) – After almost two weeks, the Syracuse men’s basketball team found themselves back in the win column after defeating Notre Dame in the final seconds on the road 62-61. This game was a back and forth battle from start to finish. SU senior center Jesse Edwards led all scorers at the half with 16 points and six rebounds. It was hard to stop Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin. He knocked down 13 points for the Irish. ND was 8-for-18 from distance in the first half. The game was tied at 35 at the half.
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Orange will play the Minnesota Gophers out of the Big 10 conference. A few highlights from previous Pinstripe Bowls.
Notre Dame Will Head to Gator Bowl for Showdown With South Carolina
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had some ups and downs under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game berth against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Irish, who lost their first two games of the season before winning eight of their final 10 contests,...
Report: 2 Bowls Are 'Battling' Over Notre Dame
Notre Dame finished the 2022 regular season strong, after a disastrous start to the Marcus Freeman era. The Fighting Irish are going to be rewarded with a nice bowl trip, but to where, specifically?. That is yet to be announced... According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, two bowls are...
No. 3 Huskies Travel to No. 7 Notre Dame Sunday
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 3 UConn women's basketball team (6-0) takes on its fourth top-10 opponent of the season as the Huskies travel to No. 7 Notre Dame (6-1) Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will air on ABC and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN).
Brandyn Hillman Brings The Athleticism And Versatility Notre Dame Covets
Notre Dame is pushing for 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman, who is one of the more unique players in the country
Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds returns home for matchup at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s at least one happy family in South Bend after the Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost to Maryland on a buzzer beater Thursday night. The Reynolds family from Washington High School was in full force at Purcell Pavilion to watch freshman Mila play for the visiting Terrapins. Her father Steve says they’ve tuned in for every one of her games so far this season, but this is the first time they were able to watch her play college ball in-person.
Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook
It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On Drew Pyne
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about his conversation with quarterback Drew Pyne, who made the decision to enter the transfer portal prior to the Gator Bowl announcement.
Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal
It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal
The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027. It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park. Toys for Tots Drive taking...
Slicers Defeat the Pilgrims in Plymouth
(Plymouth, IN) - Slicer coach Jordan Heckard felt that tempo was key in Friday night’s game at Plymouth. The Pilgrims came into Friday’s game with a 2-0 record winning by scores of 46 - 37 and 47 - 29. They play a very deliberate offense and suffocating defense.
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week
Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
