Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
ketk.com
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Tyler ISD cosmetology students set to offer their talent for the community
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center seniors and junior students are ready to put their haircut skills to test and will open its doors for community members on Saturday, Dec. 10. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards
It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced. About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Need to Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
ketk.com
Play of the Night: Chapel Hill blocks field goal against Kilgore
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where Chapel Hill took on district rival Kilgore in the state quarterfinal. In the 2nd quarter, Kilgore set up for a field goal, looking to go up 10-0, but Chapel Hill was able to block it, and on the ensuing drive, they scored a touchdown.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
