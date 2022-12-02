Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies arrest murder suspect wanted for Minnesota restaurant shooting
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the Kay County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackwell Police Department worked together to arrest a murder suspect wanted for killing one person and injuring another in a restaurant shooting in Minnesota. Aaron Le was arrested by OHP Trooper Langston at...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, OBN discuss uptick in fentanyl busts on Oklahoma highways
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said highways are made for access, not for moving drugs. “I think of Oklahoma city where you have 1-40 and 1-45 and then Tulsa you have 1-44 cutting through the city,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It makes...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahomans urged to check their address for internet service availability
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new map allowing people to look up their address and ensure the information given to their internet providers is correct. “We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is...
