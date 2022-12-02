Read full article on original website
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies. Breaking News, Season 2 (2022) NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994) 2 Days in New York (2012) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Popculture
'The Great Holiday Bake War': LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell on Magic of Filming OWN Holiday Movie (Exclusive)
LeToya Luckett is spreading some holiday cheer with OWN. Starring in a new Christmas movie premiering on Dec. 3, The Great Holiday Bake War tells the story of former pastry school rivals Julian (Finesse Mitchell), and Brianna (LeToya Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks – and the flour – fly! They both have their own plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win...unless they work together. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother's shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success – and love.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Netflix Series Sets Massive Streaming Record Just Days After Premiere
A round of applause for Wednesday Addams. Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff, which made its debut on November 23, has emerged as a bonafide hit for Netflix. The streaming giant tweeted the exciting news on Monday evening, writing: “Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS!”
Popculture
Netflix Gets Ousted as Top Streaming Service
Netflix is no longer the No. 1 streaming service. Deadline reports Prime Video has kicked the streaming giant out of the top spot. The annual ranking was compiled by research firm Parks Associates, the report notes. The company didn't disclose how they came up with the ranking. Despite such, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than 10 years. For the past few years, the former "Big 3" consisted of Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu sharing the top three spots, with Netflix at the top. But as other streaming services have entered the game, it's made it much more difficult for Netflix to reign supreme.
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
The Circle Season 5: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The Netflix Series
The Circle: Singles will be here before you know it, and we have all the details for the social media competition show.
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Is Now on Netflix, But Lots of Episodes are Missing
For Basketball Wives fans wanting to catch up on the series from the beginning, the good news is that they can. The bad news is that episodes are limited. On Dec. 1, 2022, Netflix added the first two seasons of the VH1 franchise. The series premiered in 2010 and was set in Miami, following the wives, ex-wives, and female associates of the NBA. The inaugural season featured cast members Royce Reed, Suzie Ketcham, Gloria Govan, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, and Shaunie O'Neal. Season 2 premiered later in the same year with the same lineup, with The Real World alum Tami Roman added. Since then, the show has undergone multiple cast changes, revamps, and even locations. In 2011, an L.A. spinoff premiered. Both franchises have merged.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal Travels Through the Apocalypse
One of the most acclaimed games of the 21st century is coming to TV. On December 4, HBO released the full trailer for “The Last of Us,” the upcoming sci-fi drama series. “Game of Thrones” stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and Bella Ramsey (“Catherine Called Birdy”) lead the series as Joel and Ellie, the main player characters of the original 2013 video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States where the world has been ravaged by an outbreak of zombie-like hosts mutated by a bizarre fungus, the story follows Joel, a smuggler working in Boston, as he is tasked with protecting...
Restless Road Tease New Music & Album In 2023 & Reveal They Already Have A Few ‘Songs In The Bank’ (Exclusive)
New year, new music! Restless Road deliver their fans some fresh tunes next year and spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about what we can expect from the band in 2023! “I think that the goal in the next year, at some point in time, is to put out the album,” Colton Pack of Restless Road told HL. “We already know what we’re going to call it, and we’re already got about seven songs in the bank. So, I think we’re planning on going back in and cutting at the top of the year!”
