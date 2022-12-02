Read full article on original website
Wylie High School Junior starts his own lawn care business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mowing the lawn is a chore many teens try to avoid, but for Jonathan Ramirez, Wylie High School junior, it’s how he is investing in his future, one lawn at a time. While balancing school, soccer, and a summer job at a car wash, Jonathan quickly realized he needed a job […]
Introducing the 2022-2023 campus teachers of the year
Schools across Dallas ISD are honoring teaching excellence by introducing their extraordinary campus teachers of the year. These teachers represent a wide variety of diversity and years of experience in the district, and campuses are coming together to celebrate their passion and dedication to accelerating student success and achievement. These...
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
Mesquite ISD launches program to advance paraprofessionals
Mesquite ISD is working to help its paraprofessionals become certified educators. The district launched a new program called Pathways Advancing to Certified Educators (PACE) – a rebrand of a statewide para to teacher program.
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
North Texas fires football coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons
DENTON, Texas — The North Texas Mean Green are looking for change. The Mean Green have fired head coach Seth Littrell after seven seasons, the school announced Sunday night. Littrell went 44-44 with North Texas and recently led the team to the Conference USA championship, where they lost to UTSA 48-27 on Friday.
Frisco ISD board votes to remove books from libraries for the first time following state lawmaker's requests
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District voted to permanently remove five titles from district shelves Wednesday evening after a state Republican lawmaker challenged 28 books to be reviewed within the district weeks ago. It was the first time the board had voted to remove...
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
Fort Worth City Official Denies Will Rogers Concession Compromise Is Being Compromised
A city official on Friday denied an allegation by two prominent Fort Worth restaurateurs who said in a letter to the City Council that staff at the Will Rogers Memorial Center were undercutting a compromise made with local caterers. Mike Micallef and Jon Bonnell said in the letter that they...
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
Carrollton, McKinney announce new police chiefs
CARROLLTON, Texas — North Texas has two new police chiefs as both Carrollton and McKinney announced two new law enforcement heads on Tuesday. Carrollton announced Robert Arredondo as the new police chief, who had most recently served as police chief for the Victoria Police Department. “The City of Carrollton...
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Funeral for longtime Tarrant County attorney Jim Lane set for Monday; unclear if it will delay Aaron Dean trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Nov. 27, 2022. A funeral date for one of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean has been set -- and it remains unclear if it will delay the start of Dean's murder trial.
