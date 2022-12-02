Spend Your “Holidays On The Farm” At Gilchrist Farm In Santa Clarita

Gilchrist Farm presents its “Holidays On The Farm” events during December including parades and pancake breakfasts with Santa.

Gilchrist Farm is set to ring in the holidays with its “Holidays On The Farm” beginning Dec. 3 and running each weekend through Dec. 18.

Each weekend will feature free parking and activities including visits from Santa, a latter writing station, a parade, pony carts, wool spinning classes, and festive pig races.

A private pancake breakfast with Santa is also available for purchase on Dec. 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission prices for full-day wristbands are priced at $50 and include a festive farm animal visit, a caroling wagon ride, festive farm train, giant Jingle Slide, and the Coin Hunt Maze.

Gilchrist Farm is also set to feature local vendors from Santa Clarita, with spots still available for reservation.

For more information, visit their website or call 661-733-5938.

