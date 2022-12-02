The secret to Boston's success? Per Marcus Smart, 'having a coach that can believe in you'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Whatever magic interim Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has in his corner that’s contributing to the team’s historic offense, it is not because he used to play the point, according to veteran Celtics floor general Marcus Smart. “Whether Joe was a point guard or not, he’s a great coach,” explained the Flower Mound native in a recent interview with Heavy’s Steve Bulpett.

“I don’t think it’s the point guard aspect; I think it’s just being a great coach and … understanding that everything I do is to win games,” related Smart, who is enjoying one of the best statistical seasons of his career under Mazzulla.

“I’m not a selfish person,” Smart suggested. “So I’m always going to make the right play nine times out of 10.”

“Just allowing me to do that, trusting me, don’t freak out because I make a bad play or I turn the ball over or I take a shot and miss,” he added. “I think once Coach put his trust in me, we’ve seen how it’s allowed me to blossom and this team to blossom.”

“So just having a coach that can believe in you and allow you to run the team like he needs you to, that means everything,” explained Smart — and the results on the court for Boston at 18-4 with the NBA’s best record have underscored his points.

