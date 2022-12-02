Read full article on original website
Working fire, reports of ‘popping noises’ in St. Albans, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working structure fire currently on Rosedale Drive on the West Side of St. Albans. The call came into dispatch around 12:46 p.m. West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Tornado VFD, and Jefferson VFD are on the scene. Metro dispatchers say there are reports of “popping […]
21,000 luminaries lit to honor those buried in St. Albans, West Virginia, cemetery
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers in and around St. Albans went to the Cunningham Memorial Park Saturday to light more than 20,000 luminaries in honor of the lives lost in the community. This is the 34th year the cemetery has hosted this event and many volunteers from the community came out to help light […]
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
Early morning structure fire in Dry Branch, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 3, 2020, at 3:10 p.m.): East Bank VFD says the structure that caught fire on Saturday morning was a demolished, abandoned building. The residence was in the process of being torn down and was demolished before the fire, East Bank VFD says. It was the rubble of the building that caught aflame. Responders […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West Virginia
The Mountain State has quite a few wonderful ways to revel in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Ohio County, you might just want to visit.
How to enter West Virginia lifetime hunting license giveaway
Several prizes are up for grabs in the fourth year of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources lifetime license giveaway, including a weekend getaway at a state park.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
Mount Hope man donates bike to Toys for Tots
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Brooklyn, New York, saw the 59News Team asking for donations of bicycles on Friday, December 2, 2022, during the annual Toys for Tots Drive. Chaz Fleming, who now lives in Mount Hope, drove to the Walmart in Fayetteville and purchased a child’s bike to donate. He said he […]
wvpublic.org
Experimental Family Courts Are Reuniting Families On This West Virginia Morning
Drug and alcohol abuse has torn West Virginia families apart and separated parents from their children. But a recent family court graduation shows how a community can come together to change that. Ten parents in Nicholas County celebrated a big milestone in their sobriety as they’ve been reunited with their children. Amelia Knisely has the story.
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
