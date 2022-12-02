A stray comb is swept into a dustpan. Straight and black, the barber’s comb had looked at home on the black and white checked floor, but now it seems out of place. The 300-pound, leather barber’s chair has been loaded into a truck and moved away. The counter that held scissors, combs, and razors is bare. Magazines on hand for waiting customers are placed into garbage bags.

2 DAYS AGO