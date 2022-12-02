Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
howellcountynews.com
Frank George Andreas, Jr.
Frank George Andreas, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, passed away at CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born August 20, 1937, to Frank Andreas Sr. and Vlasta (Vlach) Andreas in Chicago, Illinois and was 85 years old. Frank graduated from Leyden High...
howellcountynews.com
Joe’s Barber Shop closes after more than 50 years
A stray comb is swept into a dustpan. Straight and black, the barber’s comb had looked at home on the black and white checked floor, but now it seems out of place. The 300-pound, leather barber’s chair has been loaded into a truck and moved away. The counter that held scissors, combs, and razors is bare. Magazines on hand for waiting customers are placed into garbage bags.
howellcountynews.com
S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day
The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
KTLO
Drug Task Force auction Saturday at Baxter Co. Fairgrounds
The 14th Judicial Drug Task Force will hold an auction Saturday morning at 11 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. Items such as vehicles, firearms, and electronic devices will be available to for the public to bid on. 14th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge tells KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News how these items are acquired.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff warning of new phone scam in area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning members of the public of a telephone scam taking place in the area that has already resulted in a local citizen suffering a substantial monetary loss. In this particular case, someone claiming to be a “bank officer” from a local...
KTLO
Bond reduction denied for Gassville man accused of having inappropriate pics of teen
A Gassville man accused of having a number of sexually explicit images of a teenage relative on his cellphone and computer requested through his attorney that his bond be lowered during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Bond for 49-year-old Uhlan Esel “Buddy” Woods is set at $75,000....
KTLO
MC man charged with aggravated assault on family member
A Marion County man has been arrested for aggravated assault on a family member. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a possible ongoing incident of domestic battery. Authorities were told there was a victim who had been allegedly severely beaten by a male subject, later identified as 55-year-old Charles William Bergman.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
houstonherald.com
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
KTLO
Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs
A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
Ozark County Times
Gainesville woman indicted on charges of murdering 3-month-old baby girl
An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Gainesville resident Sondra F. Clark, 41, with second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of a 3-month-old baby. Clark was arrested Nov. 14 in the case and is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond. She appeared in court for a plea hearing or trial setting before Circuit Judge Craig Carter during Ozark County Law Day, Nov. 23. She is scheduled to next appear in court before Judge Carter on Dec. 7.
KTLO
MH man appears in court on drug charges, intends to seek public defender
A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face charges in his newest criminal case. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested Oct. 18 on drug-related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, Sebree was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Gassville police officer for...
houstonherald.com
Help sought in finding missing juvenile last seen in Houston
The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Sean Chamberlain was last seen at Houston Walmart Supercenter at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes. He is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds,...
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
