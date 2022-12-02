Read full article on original website
Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed, Man Seriously Injured in Crash on I-95 in Stonington
A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington over the weekend. Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a person walking on I-95 south near exit 91 on Sunday around 1:15 a.m. When state police arrived to the area, they said...
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Crash Involving Tractor-Trailers, 4 Other Vehicles on I-84 in West Hartford
A crash involving tractor-trailers, a truck, a bus and multiple other vehicles has closed Interstate 84 west on the Hartford and West Hartford line on Monday morning and there are delays in the area. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on...
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
2 Stamford 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run, Police Say
Two 25-year-old Fairfield County residents were killed in a crosswalk by an alleged hit-and-run driver. The incident took place in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street. The initial investigation revealed that two pedestrians, both 25-year-old Stamford residents, who were believed...
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Ankle Bracelet-Bearing Convict Busted After Springfield Drug Deal: Police
A convicted drug felon with a GPS tracking system around his ankle found himself running in with the law once again, authorities said. Edwin Harrison, age 43, of Springfield, was slapped with several charges after he was arrested following a drug deal in the city around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Springfield Police report.
Eyewitness News
Chicopee Driver Was Drunk When He Killed Elderly Pedestrian: DA
Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said. Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
