Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Miami Gardens. The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, just north of 207th Street. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as one of the vehicles was rolled...
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
Click10.com
Man shot in Lauderhill, search now on for 2 suspects
Lauderhill, FLA – Lauderhill police officers are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left one man hurt Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting took place along Northwest 56th Avenue and 21st Street at around 6:30 p.m. Officers tell Local 10 News that a man...
Click10.com
Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police responded to a report of a shooting Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The shooting was reported just before 8:15 a.m. outside an aviation business in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road. According to authorities, police arrived to the area...
Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes
A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
NBC Miami
Fatal Traffic Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade
An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue between 207th Street and 211th Street. Officials have not released details on the crash, but drivers are advised...
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Robbery Attempt While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill: Police
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday in Lauderhill that sent a man to the hospital after an alleged robbery attempt while he was trying to sell his iPad. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
Click10.com
Man shot in Miramar, appears to have crashed in Miami Gardens
Miramar, FLA – Police are investigating a shooting in Miramar that left one man injured. According to the Miramar Police Department, a man was shot Sunday and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. A source told Local 10 News that the victim was shot several times and is...
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
WSVN-TV
Owner of Little Havana engineering firm shares video of fiery head-on crash involving van reported stolen
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video provided by the owner of an engineering firm in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood captured the moment a police pursuit involving a van that, investigators said, was reported stolen came to a smashing stop. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Dr. Youssef Hachem, the owner of...
Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting
MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
cw34.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
Click10.com
Police: Miami officer fires weapon, grazing suspect while trying to take him into custody
An investigation into predawn police-involved shooting is ongoing in Miami-Dade County. Miami Police say one of their officers discharged his weapon while trying to take someone into custody early Sunday morning in Wynwood. It happened around 3:07 a.m. after police were called to Northwest 2nd Avenue and 27th street for...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
WSVN-TV
Florida City woman arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident in Key Largo
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida City woman has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle during a road rage incident and attempting to hide the weapon from police. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the 18-mile stretch of...
Comments / 0