Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A murder from May still has the Birmingham Police Department searching for answers.

On May 14, Justin Snow was shot and killed. The 38-year-old young father lost his life in what is still a bit of a mystery with only a handful of details for investigators to go on.

”The preliminary investigation revealed Justin was traveling on I-59 South when something took place between him and someone in a red vehicle. Shots were fired and unfortunately, Justin was fatally struck by that gunfire,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald, with Birmingham Police, said.

Annette Rowland remembers Justin fondly from his time serving as a volunteer with the Red Cross here in Birmingham.

”Everybody who worked with Justin absolutely loved working with him because you could absolutely tell from the moment you met Justin that he just wanted to help people. So, something like this is so tragic and we feel for his family,” Rowland said.

Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.

Officer Fitzgerald is convinced witnesses are out there: “When you’re traveling on the interstate we know you are busy, you are focused, however a white vehicle colliding into a red vehicle is going to stand out. Gunshots fired on the interstate are going to stand out. Somebody saw something.”

Officer Fitzgerald is hopeful highlighting the murder will jog someone’s memory and help this young family find some resolution.

If you know anything, call crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

