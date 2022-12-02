ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lima News

Arson suspect to go to trial

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPdDL_0jVULccG00
Jason Raines (right) tells Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser of issues in communication with his lawyer at a Friday morning hearing. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the June 2020 fire of a Shawnee Township home will face a jury in January after a judge denied his request to fire his lawyer.

Jason Raines, 53, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated arson with co-defendant Timothy Messer, 65. Raines said on Friday he has not had as much communication with defense attorney Kirk McVay as he would like.

Raines said he had asked McVay on multiple occasions to file motions on his behalf, but the lawyer only filed some.

Raines said McVay does not answer his phone or return his calls as quickly or as often as Raines believes a lawyer should. He said he does not believe McVay to be a bad lawyer and is quite stressed about the upcoming trial.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said because communication between Raines and McVay has not “completely broken down” she will not allow new representation. Raines appeared in agreement with Kohlrieser.

On June 6, 2020, the Shawnee Fire Department was dispatched to 2975 South Dixie Highway in response to a structure fire at the residence of Jack Cornelius.

According to court documents, Investigator Matt Meyers of the Shawnee Township Fire Department determined the fire was suspicious in nature. Evidence indicated the fire started on the ground floor, away from obvious and normal sources of accidental ignition.

The investigation revealed Cornelius and Timothy Messer had an ongoing feud involving a common girlfriend — Susan Walendzik — along with an allegation of money owned to Messer.

Raines and Messer were reportedly at the home driving Messer’s red Dodge pickup truck in the days preceding the fire. Messer reportedly told Cornelius he would “go down” with Walendzik if she didn’t pay Messer the money she owed him.

Video recovered from a petroleum terminal across the street from the victim’s residence showed a red Dodge pickup truck arrive at the residence at 11:54 p.m. on June 5, 2020. The pickup was recorded leaving with its lights off at 11:58 p.m. Seven minutes later, the video recorded what appeared to be a firelight coming from the structure. Fire department personnel arrived at 12:10 a.m. on June 6.

Walendzik told investigators that Messer and Raines had been at her house in a red Dodge pickup the week prior to the fire. They yelled threats to her from the road, she told police.

A jury trial for both men is set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

A Findlay man indicted for attempted murder

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly severely beating a woman last month. 42-year-old Brandon Treece was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. According to the police incident report, officers responded to an assault call on November 18th, where a woman came to the door with injuries to her face. She was taken to the hospital. She named Treece as the person that hurt her and he may have a machete. Officers arrested Treece at another residence. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Police Reports

11/6 – Officers were called for a domestic dispute on Woodcox St. One individual was arrested and both charged with domestic violence. 11/7 – After an investigation, it was determined a resident of 406 E. River St. had purchased a hand gun and provided it to a 19 year old male. That case was referred to PC prosecutor’s office.
hometownstations.com

A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning

Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
wktn.com

One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
hometownstations.com

LPD searching for female robbery suspect

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 am. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interest, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department at 419-998-5588.
hometownstations.com

Allen Co. man tries to get new lawyer a month before trial starts

Lima, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man facing a charge from a 2020 arson fire, tried to get a new lawyer before his trial was set to begin next month. 53-year-old Jason Raines Sr. is charged with aggravated arson and Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court he tried to get the judge to give him a new lawyer because he says he was not able to get his lawyer to return phone calls in a timely manner. The judge denied that request and the trial is set to start on January 9th, 2023.
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
WANE-TV

Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30

Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
The Lima News

Police calls

700 block of Westbrook Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 900 block of West Robb avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. 1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An...
The Lima News

Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
The Lima News

Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales

OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
nbc24.com

Firefighters battle pole barn fire in Defiance County Saturday

Highland Township, Ohio - The Highland Township Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire in the 25,0000-block of Holly Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived on scene to find a metal pole barn, measuring 30 by 50, fully involved. A fifth wheel camper also caught on fire as well.
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
281
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy