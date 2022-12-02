Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
2 injured in fire at multifamily home in Lowell, Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — Two of the 12 people who were displaced by a fire at a multifamily home in Lowell suffered injuries, according to fire officials in the Massachusetts city. A Lowell fire deputy said the department first received a report of the fire at 63-65 St. James St. at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
liveboston617.org
Boston Remembers the Victims On The 80th Anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire
On November 28, 1942, a devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub, Cocoanut Grove. The fire is recorded as the deadliest nightclub fire in history, killing 492 people. On the night of the fire, the nightclub was incredibly overpacked, many emergency doors were locked, and many of the decorations were...
Police in Florida arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death in Massachusetts
Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida.
WCVB
Pilot critically injured in gyroplane crash at Beverly Regional Airport in Massachusetts
BEVERLY, Mass. — Federal investigators are working to determine the cause of a gyroplane crash that critically injured the pilot of the aircraft, according to police in the Massachusetts town. The Federal Aviation Administration said the gyroplane crashed while taking off at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday, and that the...
WCVB
Chesna First Responders Bridge honors fallen Massachusetts police officer
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A new bridge in Massachusetts now bears the name of a Weymouth police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The state's Department of Transportation held a ceremony Saturday afternoon for the dedication of the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth.
WCVB
Suspect accused in deaths of Marshfield couple to face charges
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is expected to face charges Monday after he was arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. The victims, Carl...
Man charged with threatening a Boston physician’s life for treating transgender children
Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
WCVB
2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson
The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
homenewshere.com
History: Fitzgerald family lost four brothers in Cocoanut Grove fire that killed nearly 500
Nov. 28 was the 80th anniversary of the worst fire in Boston history, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub. With a death toll of 492 people, the news of the fire devastated the greater Boston area. At Silver Lake, the news was especially sad. Mary Fitzgerald was awakened at 1:40 a.m. to...
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
WCVB
The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kerri Greenidge, Mellon Assistant Professor in the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora at Tufts University discusses her new book “The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”. Thank you to Frugal Bookstore for this recommendation.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
What happened when Biden and the Royals came to Boston
Union members in Dorchester held a phone bank Biden could use to show his solidarity with labor after he signed a bill averting a freight rail workers’ strike Friday.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Wakefield Yoga Studio, No Injuries
A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said. A 2013 Cadillac XTS crashed into the front of the business on Lowell Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the car didn't want to be taken to a hospital. There was no danger the...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
Comments / 0