WCVB

2 injured in fire at multifamily home in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — Two of the 12 people who were displaced by a fire at a multifamily home in Lowell suffered injuries, according to fire officials in the Massachusetts city. A Lowell fire deputy said the department first received a report of the fire at 63-65 St. James St. at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
WCVB

Chesna First Responders Bridge honors fallen Massachusetts police officer

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A new bridge in Massachusetts now bears the name of a Weymouth police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The state's Department of Transportation held a ceremony Saturday afternoon for the dedication of the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth.
WCVB

Suspect accused in deaths of Marshfield couple to face charges

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is expected to face charges Monday after he was arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. The victims, Carl...
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
WCVB

2 charged with kidnapping after Massachusetts man found dead in their Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead inside their Lowell home, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell police Supt. Barry Golner said Michael Burke and Samantha Perry,...
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson

The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
WCVB

Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
WCVB

The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Kerri Greenidge, Mellon Assistant Professor in the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora at Tufts University discusses her new book “The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”. Thank you to Frugal Bookstore for this recommendation.
NECN

Car Crashes Into Wakefield Yoga Studio, No Injuries

A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said. A 2013 Cadillac XTS crashed into the front of the business on Lowell Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the car didn't want to be taken to a hospital. There was no danger the...
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.

