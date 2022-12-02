Read full article on original website
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian oil hits a wall as Poland reportedly insists on $30 a barrel
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude has stalled just days before its due date. "Uncompromising" Poland is insisting on a cap of $30 a barrel, Reuters reported, citing a diplomat. No new date for talks has been set, despite the fast-approaching deadline of December 5. The...
Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
Daily Beast
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Russia's Economy is Being Slowly Asphyxiated
Vladimir Putin's invasion has sparked tough sanctions which are expected to contribute to the continued contraction of the Russian economy in 2023.
OPEC+ keeps output unchanged amid uncertainty over fallout from Western price caps on Russian oil
The OPEC+ announced Sunday that the cartel of oil exporting nations will maintain current production targets, citing uncertainty about newly announced Western price caps on Russian oil sales. Saudi-led OPEC and its allied exporters, led by Russia, agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day in October, angering the White House as the U.S. grappled with high gas prices weeks before the midterm elections. Oil and gasoline prices have fallen significantly since then for various reasons. OPEC+ said Sunday that its October production cut has been "recognized in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and...
US announces sanctions on non-Russians aiding Kremlin's war on Ukraine
The Treasury Department announced new sanctions on a list of people and organizations around the globe that the department alleges have been involved in supporting Russia’s military as it wages its war in Ukraine. Fourteen people and twice as many entities were included in Monday’s sanction announcement from the...
Russia threatens oil cut off after rejecting Western-set price cap
Russia is threatening to stop supplying Western allies of Ukraine with oil after rejecting a proposed price cap of $60 per barrel. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia will need more time to formally respond, but that it will not be accepting the price ceiling agreed upon on Friday by the U.S., Japan, Canada, Britain, Australia, and the European Union as a measure to cut Putin’s funding for the war in Ukraine. Its cap was to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Mikhail Ulynov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations...
China's yuan now accounts for nearly half of Moscow's currency market as Russian central bank calls for balanced transition to the redback
The yuan's share of the Russian currency market is now 40%-45% vs. less than 1% at the start of the year, according to the Moscow Exchange. And yuan-ruble trading in October was more than 80 times the level in February, Reuters reported. Russia's central bank is pushing for a balanced...
World shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
World shares were mixed and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.3% to 14,490.99 and the CAC 40...
rigzone.com
Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil
Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union. — Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a “massive missile attack” across Ukraine on Monday, striking homes and buildings, disrupting power supplies and causing civilian casualties. The latest barrage, which Ukrainian authorities have been anticipating for days, was a new round of punishment by Moscow as it sought to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure as winter approaches — part of a new strategy in its nine-month war. The country’s electricity provider, Ukrenergo, lashed out at Russia over “the eighth massive missile attack by a terrorist country,” saying its facilities had been hit, triggering blackouts. It urged residents to stay in shelters as its crews tried to repair the damage. In the capital of Kyiv, scores of people quickly congregated in the central Zoloti Vorota metro station after the warnings, and many checked their phones for updates. There were no immediate signs whether the cityl or the surrounding region was hit.
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Russia shrugged off a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports on Monday, warning that it would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine. The cap is the latest in a number of measures spearheaded by Western countries and introduced against Russia -- the world's second-largest crude oil exporter -- after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine over nine months ago.
Cap on Russian oil prices begins, in pressure campaign on Moscow over Ukraine
Western countries have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil in a pressure campaign on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
