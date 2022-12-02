ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...
Queen City News

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto break-in. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
FOX Carolina

Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
WBTW News13

Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said. The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS […]
FOX Carolina

Drugs seized in Buncombe County

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
wspa.com

Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee

Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee. Protest held to fight against city council decision …. Protest held to fight against city council decision to fire employee. Abbeville, CCES claim state titles. Panthers win 12th crown all time, CCES brings home fifth since 2011. Upstate woman...
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
crete

A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother

Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy