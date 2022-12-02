Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Can Asheville draw on the past to build its future?
In reality, Asheville’s had a housing crisis since 2008. So has much of the nation. Thought of as a continuum, that crisis often produces more homelessness, less affordable housing for the middle class and service workers, exploitive rents and exorbitant, unaffordable prices for most singles, young marrieds and beginning families. Although Asheville’s lingering housing crisis was on the ballot in November, don’t look for a quick solution in that eternally problematic political relationship among elected officials, local neighborhood associations and aggressive, hubristic developers.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction
On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
WLOS.com
Effort underway to bring adult day center back to Transylvania County after closure
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After the closure of Transylvania County's only adult day center earlier this year, folks in the community are stepping up to bring the service back to Brevard, as families are resorting to driving to another county for the resource. On Jan. 31, Mountain Care...
massachusettsnewswire.com
North Carolina’s Cottage Cooking helps people to host their own cooking classes at home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Taking cooking classes is a fun way to learn new culinary skills and expand a menu repertoire. It’s also fun for people to host their own. But how? Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina helps people make it happen. Most of Cottage Cooking’s classes are held in their home, but more and more people are looking to stay in their homes or vacation rentals and host their own.
What’s Behind Asheville, North Carolina’s Huge Success as a Craft Beer Hub? You’ll Have to Visit to Find Out
When you come to Asheville, North Carolina, it’s easy to see what draws people to the city. Located at the confluence of the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers, surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. For those who like to hike, bike, fish, and paddle, Asheville is the […]
livability.com
Why Asheville, NC, is a Great Place to Live
Home, sweet home! Asheville rolls out the welcome mat to new residents and has excellent amenities. Asheville is the kind of place locals never want to leave, and visitors frequently decide to make it their home. More than a vacation destination for craft beer and outdoor enthusiasts, this thriving city is exploding with career opportunities and a relaxed, artsy vibe with loads of quality-of-life assets to go around, regardless of what you’re looking for.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office accepting gift donations for area kids ages 5-18 in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is putting on its holiday gift drive this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022, at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road in Asheville. Each year, the sheriff's office holds the gift drive to benefit children in area schools whose families need extra support...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
gardenrant.com
A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree
I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Comments / 0