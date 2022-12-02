ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whcuradio.com

Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Syracuse.com

Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
Syracuse.com

Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault

A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
urbancny.com

November’s Police Crime Blotter

Shots Fired Reported on Glenwood Ave. – Friday, November 18th, 2022, at around 2:09 P.M., Officers responded to 715 Glenwood Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired, and multiple casings were on the scene. A vehicle was also found to be struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
cnycentral.com

Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
whcuradio.com

Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
WKTV

Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
