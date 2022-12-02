Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
urbancny.com
November’s Police Crime Blotter
Shots Fired Reported on Glenwood Ave. – Friday, November 18th, 2022, at around 2:09 P.M., Officers responded to 715 Glenwood Avenue for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots fired, and multiple casings were on the scene. A vehicle was also found to be struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
whcuradio.com
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022. On Tuesday, November 22, Nezamiyah […]
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1