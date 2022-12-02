ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
CNBC

Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains

The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
New York Post

Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel

In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
PYMNTS

Welcome to the Less Worse Than Expected Holiday

The Fed, the largest grocer and now Amazon all offered hope on consumers and inflation. The trio of comments this week come in the wake of record Black Friday weekend sales, which have lifted the mood and expectations that maybe, just maybe, the holiday shopping season won’t be quite as bad as feared.
salestechstar.com

52% of Americans Plan to Return Holiday Gifts Purchased Online—Making Flexible Return Policies a Must for Merchants, New Study Shows

Survey findings from Phelps United suggest hassle-free returns are now an expected part of the holiday shopping experience—and that stricter policies could leave a bad aftertaste with consumers. With inflation hitting a 40-year high this year and retailers concerned about rising costs squeezing margins, roughly 60% have said they...

