5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Three tips shoppers need to follow to avoid being scammed – how to protect bank account from being hacked
AS SHOPPERS load their carts with gifts, scammers are looking to load up on personal information that could compromise bank accounts and holiday spirits. Online shopping is convenient but it can also be a breeding ground for criminals trying to hack accounts. Sellers also have to worry about phony buyers...
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Discounts drive record online spending as holiday shopping season gets off to a roaring start
Consumers took advantage of heavy discounting by online retailers to start up the holiday shopping season in high gear. According to Adobe Analytics, record online spending on Thanksgiving and Black Friday drove Cyber Week — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — to $35 billion in total sales, itself a record and up 4% from last year.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Scammers target holiday shoppers
As families begin to shop for the perfect Christmas present. The BBB warns it's around the time that holiday scammers are out to take your money.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
The 3 Most Popular Dollar Store Holiday Purchases
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Experts: Why You Should Buy Yourself a Gift for the Holidays
Do you enjoy buying yourself something special at the end of the year? If so, you're not the only one. Around 57% of American shoppers planned to treat themselves during the holiday season last year,...
Two store changes which will affect the way you make holiday returns – see how much extra it will cost you
SHOPPINGS can kiss easy and free returns goodbye as some stores are set to change their return policies. Major retailers like Anthropologie, Gap, Old Navy, and more are implementing two changes that could cost holiday shoppers. The first change stores are rolling out is offering a smaller return window while...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains
The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
4 Most-Wanted Holiday Gifts: How To Save on These Popular Products
Usually, the most-wanted gifts of the season are also the most expensive gifts. Americans are predicted to spend $593 on presents for the holidays this year -- and they'll likely spend more if they...
6 Ways To Get Free Shipping for Holiday Gifts Without Paying Store Minimums
Free shipping is a big deal for a lot of consumers. According to Small Business Trends, citing a survey done by Amazon research tool Jungle Scout, 66% of shoppers expect it for every purchase they...
Welcome to the Less Worse Than Expected Holiday
The Fed, the largest grocer and now Amazon all offered hope on consumers and inflation. The trio of comments this week come in the wake of record Black Friday weekend sales, which have lifted the mood and expectations that maybe, just maybe, the holiday shopping season won’t be quite as bad as feared.
How to save extra money on your holiday shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards credit card
With the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, not only can you score extra discounts on your holiday shopping, but you'll also earn bonus cash back on Amazon purchases year-round.
52% of Americans Plan to Return Holiday Gifts Purchased Online—Making Flexible Return Policies a Must for Merchants, New Study Shows
Survey findings from Phelps United suggest hassle-free returns are now an expected part of the holiday shopping experience—and that stricter policies could leave a bad aftertaste with consumers. With inflation hitting a 40-year high this year and retailers concerned about rising costs squeezing margins, roughly 60% have said they...
