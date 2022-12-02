Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2022. It has since been updated. When it comes to setting boundaries and understanding consent, we could all learn from Zoë, a fifth-grade girl who spelled it out to a boy at her school. Zoë penned a set of rules for a boy named Noah to follow, including "do not speak to me"—and they are all on point. The note was filled with instructions and even had some illustrations. She titled it, "Rules and Regulations," drawing a line and setting the tone of intent pretty early on. The hilarious note was shared by Twitter user Cydni Jenkins, who goes by @WhosDenverJones. She wrote, "My friend who's a 5th-grade teacher just sent this to me! I'm dead!!!" Zoë's rules rule and everyone should take a page out of her book and draw boundaries in life.

