EW.com
Christmas Vacation star Beverly D'Angelo is back to reclaim her holiday movie crown in Violent Night
More than three decades after starring alongside Chevy Chase in the holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas, Beverly D'Angelo can now be seen in what could be a holiday classic-in-the-making, the just-released Violent Night. So is the actress happy to be the Queen of Christmas Movies?. "I will take that," says...
Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022
Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
Collider
'Violent Night’: John Leguizamo’s Bad Guy Pays Homage to Classic Christmas Villains
The holiday season means that classic Christmas specials will be playing on television all the time, but that doesn’t mean that genre fans are left out to dry. Many holiday action and horror films like Die Hard, Batman Returns, Gremlins, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have been reclaimed as legitimate holiday classics alongside traditional favorites like White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. If you’re looking for a fun new holiday gorefest, Tommy Wirkola’s outrageous action-thriller Violent Night lets Santa Claus (David Harbour) unleash his brutality.
