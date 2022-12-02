ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022

Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
'Violent Night’: John Leguizamo’s Bad Guy Pays Homage to Classic Christmas Villains

The holiday season means that classic Christmas specials will be playing on television all the time, but that doesn’t mean that genre fans are left out to dry. Many holiday action and horror films like Die Hard, Batman Returns, Gremlins, and Silent Night, Deadly Night have been reclaimed as legitimate holiday classics alongside traditional favorites like White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. If you’re looking for a fun new holiday gorefest, Tommy Wirkola’s outrageous action-thriller Violent Night lets Santa Claus (David Harbour) unleash his brutality.

