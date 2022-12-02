Read full article on original website
Related
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
NBA Insider drops big truth bomb on possible Lakers trade target
Los Angeles Lakers ‘discussed’ Russell Westbrook trade involving DeMar DeRozan
The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to climb their way up the NBA standings, largely carried by Anthony Davis and
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Yardbarker
Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks LeBron James
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of the most popular (and greatest) players to ever play in the NBA, so anytime they face off, it makes for an entertaining game. During the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson comments on coach Tom Thibodeau after loss to Mavs
After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Bulls' LaVine, DeRozan, Vučević Must Be Better, Even After Lineup Change
SACRAMENTO — You can make all the lineup changes you want. At the end of the day, the Chicago Bulls’ fortunes will rise and fall with the play of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. This isn’t some hot take. It’s the way of the...
Yardbarker
Sixers’ James Harden ‘On Pace’ to Make Return vs. Rockets
Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden said he is “on pace” to play in Monday’s road game. Harden, 33, has been out with the injury since the first week of November. Through nine games, he is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 44 percent from the field.
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry
When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.
This Raptors-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Toronto
The San Antonio Spurs are currently in an epic tank job ahead of a loaded 2022 NBA Draft class. They have lost 11 straight games and have lost 16 of their last 17 games. With Poeltl playing on the final year of his current contract, it would make sense for the Spurs to capitalize on his trade value.
Yardbarker
Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions. He has had a great start to...
Comments / 0