When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.

21 HOURS AGO