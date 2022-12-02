ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Yardbarker

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks LeBron James

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of the most popular (and greatest) players to ever play in the NBA, so anytime they face off, it makes for an entertaining game. During the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo...
Hoops Rumors

Knicks' Jalen Brunson comments on coach Tom Thibodeau after loss to Mavs

After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Yardbarker

Sixers’ James Harden ‘On Pace’ to Make Return vs. Rockets

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden said he is “on pace” to play in Monday’s road game. Harden, 33, has been out with the injury since the first week of November. Through nine games, he is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 44 percent from the field.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Are Willing To Move Kyle Lowry

When Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat, it was supposed to be a move that gave Miami an edge with playmaking and leadership. However, that is not how the situation has panned out, with the former Toronto Raptor struggling since he joined. In his 86 games for the Heat so far, Lowry is averaging under 14 points and just over 7 assists per game. These are good numbers, but he has not been a huge difference-maker for the Heat, who are struggling this season.
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Spurs Trade Sends Jakob Poeltl To Toronto

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in an epic tank job ahead of a loaded 2022 NBA Draft class. They have lost 11 straight games and have lost 16 of their last 17 games. With Poeltl playing on the final year of his current contract, it would make sense for the Spurs to capitalize on his trade value.
Yardbarker

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions. He has had a great start to...

