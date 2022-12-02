ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win

Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker

Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show

One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'

Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans bullied by A.J. Brown, lose 35-10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Tennessee Titans felt what it was like to be on the other end of an A.J. Brown bully-ball game Sunday. The Titans lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, losing back-to-back games for the first time since the first two weeks of the season. Brown, whom the Titans (7-5) traded to the Eagles (11-1) for draft picks in April, caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, gassing Titans defensive...
Yardbarker

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Yardbarker

Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle

We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
Yardbarker

SEC commissioner already making wild College Football Playoff argument

The week or two before the unveiling of the College Football Playoff field tends to feature a whole lot of lobbying on behalf of teams and conferences. Some of it is justified, some of it is a reach, and then there is whatever SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was up to on Friday.
atozsports.com

ESPN’s Dick Vitale has college football take that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale had a college football take on Saturday that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans. Vitale sent a tweet in support of Alabama making the College Football Playoff, despite their two losses this season. The longtime ESPN announcer tweeted that if the rule is the best...
Yardbarker

Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC

Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History

The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Packers

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Titans vs. Eagles Live on 12/04

The Tennessee Titans take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans (7-4) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Titans vs. Eagles. Disclosure: Links to...
Yardbarker

Lions Working Out QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of...

