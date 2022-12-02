PHILADELPHIA — The Tennessee Titans felt what it was like to be on the other end of an A.J. Brown bully-ball game Sunday. The Titans lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, losing back-to-back games for the first time since the first two weeks of the season. Brown, whom the Titans (7-5) traded to the Eagles (11-1) for draft picks in April, caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, gassing Titans defensive...

19 HOURS AGO