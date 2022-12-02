Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Tennessee Titans fans react to A.J. Brown revenge game after Eagles loss
After the Tennessee Titans traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on NFL Draft night, everyone, including Titans fans, circled this game. The Eagles (11-1) easily beat the Titans (7-5) 35-10 in Philadelphia on Sunday. Brown showed why he signed a four-year, $100 million deal after the trade by catching...
It wasn't just the Eagles' A.J. Brown who spanked the Tennessee Titans on Sunday | Estes
PHILADELPHIA — Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field: Way too much A.J. Brown. Too much Philadelphia. It wasn’t just A.J. Brown who spanked the Titans on Sunday. It was pretty much everyone involved in the Eagles’ passing offense. ...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Tennessee Titans bullied by A.J. Brown, lose 35-10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — The Tennessee Titans felt what it was like to be on the other end of an A.J. Brown bully-ball game Sunday. The Titans lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, losing back-to-back games for the first time since the first two weeks of the season. Brown, whom the Titans (7-5) traded to the Eagles (11-1) for draft picks in April, caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, gassing Titans defensive...
With Stafford on injured reserve, Rams to start John Wolford against Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 13 Bucs Game
It's put up or shut up for the Saints when they take the national spotlight against the Bucs in Tampa for Monday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Yardbarker
Eagles, Titans announce inactive list ahead of Sunday battle
We’re hours away from kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and both teams are coming into this December matchup banged up. For the Titans, Cody Hollister, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry, Hassan Haskins, Naquan Jones, Jordan Roos, and Sam Okuayunonu were all listed as inactive on Sunday. Autry...
Yardbarker
SEC commissioner already making wild College Football Playoff argument
The week or two before the unveiling of the College Football Playoff field tends to feature a whole lot of lobbying on behalf of teams and conferences. Some of it is justified, some of it is a reach, and then there is whatever SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was up to on Friday.
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Dick Vitale has college football take that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale had a college football take on Saturday that will infuriate Tennessee Vols fans. Vitale sent a tweet in support of Alabama making the College Football Playoff, despite their two losses this season. The longtime ESPN announcer tweeted that if the rule is the best...
Yardbarker
Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC
Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
Yardbarker
Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History
The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Packers
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Titans vs. Eagles Live on 12/04
The Tennessee Titans take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. On Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans (7-4) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Titans vs. Eagles. Disclosure: Links to...
For the first time in 100 years, there's a new franchise with the most wins in NFL history
Green Bay now has 787 wins all time, one more than Chicago. Through three quarters, it looked as though the Bears would hold on to its century-old claim. The Packers pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring their division rival 18-0 during the final 15 minutes. The win continues Aaron...
Yardbarker
Lions Working Out QB Joshua Dobbs
Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of...
Comments / 0