Cuero murder suspect set for arraignment later this month

By Don Brubaker
 2 days ago

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas—Sone Quintero Rojas, scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the DeWitt County Courthouse.

Rojas has been in the DeWitt County Jail since Aug. 11. He is facing five charges. Rojas, charged with murder in the shooting death of Bradley Bowles March 6 in Cuero. Rojas is also facing an aggravated assault charge for that, along with theft charges in Victoria, and an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Rojas is held without bond on a parole violation charge.

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved

EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
