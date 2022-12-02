Cuero murder suspect set for arraignment later this month

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas—Sone Quintero Rojas, scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the DeWitt County Courthouse.

Rojas has been in the DeWitt County Jail since Aug. 11. He is facing five charges. Rojas, charged with murder in the shooting death of Bradley Bowles March 6 in Cuero. Rojas is also facing an aggravated assault charge for that, along with theft charges in Victoria, and an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. Rojas is held without bond on a parole violation charge.

For previous stories on this click here .

