76-year-old woman kidnapped from church after being pistol-whipped, California cops say

By Daniella Segura
 2 days ago

Two men pistol-whipped and kidnapped a 76-year-old woman from a California church, police said.

The men forced the woman into her car, which was parked outside the International Church of Praise in National City on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the National City Police Department.

The men drove to the woman to her San Diego home after demanding her address, the release said. However, no one left the car upon arrival.

The woman was then driven to a strip mall in National City about a mile from the church where she was abducted, according to police.

When the two men left her alone in the car, the woman escaped and sought help at a nearby business, where she called 911 shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

Paramedics treated the woman for her facial injuries, police said.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot,” according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 619-336-4460.

National City is 7 miles southeast of San Diego.

