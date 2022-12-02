ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KREM2

Spokane's first events of the 2022 holiday season

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, many events for the start of the holiday season are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you are wearing adequate clothes for the weather, as cooler temperatures are expected for the week. A small chance of snow showers is expected for Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s.
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - Dec. 3, 2022

Sandi Holden captured this Best Shot which she shared in response to a Daily Bee Facebook post asking readers to share their favorite recent photo. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
KREM2

Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!

Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
KXLY

Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt

Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
KXLY

The cold has settled in – Mark

We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
inlander.com

Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
KXLY

November the snowiest in a decade for Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– November 2022 is the 6th snowiest on record in Spokane and the snowiest in over 10 years. Records for Spokane go back 141 years. Heavy snow on November 30th set a new record for the date: 7.5″. This brings the total for November 2022 to 18.5″ at Spokane International Airport.

