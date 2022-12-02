Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Spokane holding toy drive at local Fred Meyer locations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is holding a toy drive at local Fred Meyer stores on Friday, Dec. 9. The toy drives will take place at two Fred Meyer locations in Spokane Valley (15609 E. Sprague Ave.), and two locations in Spokane (12120 N. Division St. and 400 S. Thor St.) Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your...
Spokane's first events of the 2022 holiday season
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, many events for the start of the holiday season are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you are wearing adequate clothes for the weather, as cooler temperatures are expected for the week. A small chance of snow showers is expected for Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in...
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Dec. 3, 2022
Sandi Holden captured this Best Shot which she shared in response to a Daily Bee Facebook post asking readers to share their favorite recent photo. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!
Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Spokane to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
60 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene children to experience a flight to remember
SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and the non-profit Spokane Fantasy Flight are teaming up this holiday season for the 15th year to make travel to the “North Pole” a reality for underserved children in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The holiday season is a magical time for kids,...
KXLY
The cold has settled in – Mark
We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
inlander.com
Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Kootenai Health to decide whether to transition from publicly owned to private nonprofits
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly...
KXLY
November the snowiest in a decade for Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 2022 is the 6th snowiest on record in Spokane and the snowiest in over 10 years. Records for Spokane go back 141 years. Heavy snow on November 30th set a new record for the date: 7.5″. This brings the total for November 2022 to 18.5″ at Spokane International Airport.
