Justin Fields a full participant in practice for Chicago Bears — and the QB should be set to start Sunday vs. Green Bay Packers

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the game against the Jets on Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields should be clear to start Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, making it through the week of practice with no setbacks as he recovers from the left shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago.

Fields was a full participant in practices Thursday and Friday and was not listed with a game designation when the Bears issued their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

Coach Matt Eberflus was encouraged by the progress Fields made throughout the week and acknowledged the excitement his return to the field has brought.

“When you get your starting quarterback back and a guy who’s electric like that and makes a lot of plays for our football team, it’s obviously a big boost in the arm,” Eberflus said Friday after practice. “To the whole football team. Our guys are excited out there — not only the offensive guys, but the defensive guys and special teams. Everybody’s excited that he’s out there moving around and being himself. We certainly missed him last week.”

Ebeflus also acknowledged that the Bears aren’t worried about Fields aggravating his shoulder injury against the Packers.

“Right now, he feels and we feel that the mobility and strength is there for him to protect himself,” Eberflus said. “He feels like he’s 100% ready to go.”

Fields said he suffered a separated left shoulder with accompanying ligament damage during the final drive of the Bears’ 27-24 road loss to the Falcons on Nov. 20. He was inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets but gained clearance for full practice participation Thursday and now is in position to lead the Bears against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“He has shown grit and toughness throughout the whole year,” Eberflus said. “And then his ability to come back this fast from injury and be able to go out there and play is a big boost for our offense. And it shows the kind of guys that we want — guys who are tough and physical. ... The team rises up with the quarterback. When he performs well, you rise up. That’s the nature of the position.”

The news on the Bears quarterback front wasn’t all positive Friday, though. Eberflus revealed backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is headed for injured reserve and will need surgery to repair the oblique injury he suffered during warmups against the Jets. Siemian will miss the remainder of the season.

The Bears will use Nathan Peterman as the backup to Fields against the Packers. The team also signed Tim Boyle off the Detroit Lions practice squad Wednesday.

In other injury news, rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon remain in the concussion protocol and will each miss their second consecutive game Sunday. Offensive tackle Larry Borom (knee/ankle) also was declared out.

