Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal

It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne.

Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over after an injury to opening-day starter Tyler Buchner and led the team to an 8-2 record and a No. 21 ranking in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. Now, with Notre Dame’s season over, Pyne is entering the transfer portal.

“One of my proudest honors is to have been a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame,” Pyne said in a Tweet. “I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong. Now, it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal. While I’m excited about what lies ahead, I want to thank the entire Notre Dame community for their support. I am forever grateful for the experience and memories.”

With Pyne transferring, it opens the door for Buchner to return as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback next season uncontested. Pyne, meanwhile, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

