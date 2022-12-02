ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UufuA_0jVUJxh100

It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne.

Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over after an injury to opening-day starter Tyler Buchner and led the team to an 8-2 record and a No. 21 ranking in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. Now, with Notre Dame’s season over, Pyne is entering the transfer portal.

“One of my proudest honors is to have been a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame,” Pyne said in a Tweet. “I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong. Now, it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal. While I’m excited about what lies ahead, I want to thank the entire Notre Dame community for their support. I am forever grateful for the experience and memories.”

With Pyne transferring, it opens the door for Buchner to return as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback next season uncontested. Pyne, meanwhile, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

[ Drew Pyne ]

The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Transfer portal wide receiver targets

Notre Dame football has a plethora of young talented wide receivers, but who are some experienced receivers they can target in the portal?. Notre Dame football: Theo Wease (Oklahoma) Theo Wease has officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Wease, highly recruited...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
247Sports

Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB

There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
NBC Chicago

Notre Dame Will Head to Gator Bowl for Showdown With South Carolina

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had some ups and downs under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game berth against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Irish, who lost their first two games of the season before winning eight of their final 10 contests,...
onefootdown.com

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
WNDU

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal

The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027. It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park. Toys for Tots Drive taking...
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Defeat the Pilgrims in Plymouth

(Plymouth, IN) - Slicer coach Jordan Heckard felt that tempo was key in Friday night’s game at Plymouth. The Pilgrims came into Friday’s game with a 2-0 record winning by scores of 46 - 37 and 47 - 29. They play a very deliberate offense and suffocating defense.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week

Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
prospectornow.com

St.Ignatius College Prep mourns over JV hockey team bus crash

Community members, parents, St.Ignatius College Prep students, and staff gather to pray for the school’s JV hockey team after they got into a bus crash. 16 members of the team got hurt and three were in critical condition after a semi-truck trailer hit the rear of the school bus.
pmq.com

Cook’s Pizza: How a Teenage Dream Lasted 50-Plus Years

Cook’s Pizza, located in Wakarusa, Indiana, started small in 1971 and remains a seven-table eatery, but it’s become deeply embedded in the community. Co-owner Stan Cook says the family-run restaurant has hired three generations of kids to learn the value of hard work. By Tracy Morin. Brothers Stan...
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
wvpe.org

Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan

Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
95.3 MNC

Patrick Industries acquires Transhield

Patrick Industries has acquired Transhield. Both companies are based in Elkhart, and the purchase was made public on Monday. Transhield designs and manufactures covers that protect heavy equipment from corrosion and potential damage during transport and storage. Northwest Indiana Business reports that the company has ten patents protecting the materials...
WNDU

3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds talks about transition from high school to college. After the game, Mila talked about the difference between playing high school ball in South Bend and college ball in College Park. Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots. Updated: 7 hours ago. Michiana Corvette Club...
The Comeback

The Comeback

19K+
Followers
543
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy