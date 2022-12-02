ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff

By Jessica Piper and Madison Fernandez
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgwC9_0jVUJwoI00
Sen. Raphael Warnock, accompanied by Civil Rights icon Andrew Young, front, heads to the polls on Nov. 27 in Atlanta, in his runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker. | Ben Gray/AP Photo

More than 1 million people have voted early in the Georgia runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker — a sign of strong turnout ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

Nothing about early vote numbers guarantees an election outcome, with millions more eligible to vote in-person on Tuesday. And there are still votes being cast today, the last day of early in-person voting, while absentee ballots can also be returned through Election Day. But there are several key themes that have emerged as Georgians trudged back to the polls just weeks after an intense midterm campaign ended everywhere else in the country.

Spurred by a condensed runoff period, early voting totals have set records, and it has been especially strong in heavily Black parts of the state and Democratic strongholds. The high turnout suggests that Election Day voting will once again be busy in the state, though it’s hard to estimate exactly where turnout will end up Tuesday night.

It is the second consecutive runoff for Warnock, who won his seat in a January 2021 special election over then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler. That victory, coupled with Sen. Jon Ossoff ’s win on the same day, gave Democrats control of the Senate for the past two years.



This time, the runoff is taking place earlier — and the stakes are slightly lower. Democrats already have control of the Senate after flipping a seat in Pennsylvania last month, but holding onto Warnock’s seat would give them more flexibility with 51 votes. It would also provide more of a cushion for 2024, when Democrats have to defend a number of red-state Senate seats.

Here’s where the early vote stands days before the runoff.

A record number of voters cast their ballots in the first few days

The beginning of the week posted two of the highest daily early-voting totals ever seen in the state, with over 303,000 in-person ballots cast on each Monday and Tuesday.

The large numbers may reflect more than voters' eagerness to get to the polls — specifically, the condensed voting period. There was mandated early voting in all counties from Monday through Friday of this week, although a handful of counties offered early voting last weekend. For the runoff following the 2020 election, early voting lasted around two weeks.

Throughout the week, wait times at some polling locations exceeded two hours, especially in metro areas.

“You could celebrate it,” said Michael McDonald, an early voting expert at the University of Florida who runs the United States Elections Project, of the turnout records. “Or you could be concerned because the long lines may deter some people from voting.”



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who was reelected in November, took the first option: "The largest Early Voting Day in Georgia history shows that claims of voter suppression in Georgia are conspiracy theories no more valid than Bigfoot,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

A variety of factors — a shorter early voting period, it being a midterm year and having just one Senate election on the ballot — makes it difficult to compare turnout to the most recent runoff election. When the last midterm runoff was held in 2018, also four weeks after the November election, over 373,000 voted early. But that was a significantly lower-profile race, with only the secretary of state and a local Public Service Commission role on the runoff ballot.

Turnout has been higher in Democratic strongholds, and among Black voters

Voters in Democratic strongholds had a head start after a court ruled that counties could offer Saturday voting this past weekend, following a lawsuit from Warnock’s campaign and Democratic allies. The places that took it up were mostly in Atlanta and its suburbs. That gave voters in these areas, who largely favor Democrats, a chance to cast their ballots sooner.

Democrats have largely kept up that momentum, with Black voters — a key component of the party’s base in Georgia — making up a greater share of the early electorate compared to what early turnout looked like before the November election.

During that period, Black voters were 29 percent of the electorate, noted John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based Republican pollster. Through Thursday, Black voters were 32.4 percent of the early vote for next week’s runoff, a positive sign of engagement for Warnock’s campaign. Warnock earned 90 percent support from Black voters last month, according to the Edison exit poll .

During the November election, the incumbent Democrat won the early vote while Walker won the Election Day vote. But margins matter.

“I think Sen. Warnock is building himself a pretty formidable lead right now as we speak,” Couvillon said.



The counties Walker won that brought him the largest number of votes — Cherokee, Forsyth and Hall counties — have seen some of the highest turnout numbers so far in early voting. Still, they lag behind turnout numbers in Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb and Gwinnett, where Warnock won in the general election.

Of the counties Walker won, Forsyth has the highest early-vote turnout, with 25.2 percent. In the general election, the county had a turnout of 63.3 percent. Throughout the cycle, some national Republicans have pushed for the base to vote on Election Day . If that trend holds, GOP turnout would look very different on Tuesday.

There is still a lot of voting left — but it is tough to gauge how much

Despite the records set in the early days, total early voting ahead of the runoff sits at 1.4 million through Thursday, compared to more than 2.2 million Georgia voters who cast their ballots early ahead of the November election. (That early voting period lasted over two weeks.)

Turnout has tapered down in the latter half of the week, hovering just below 300,000 votes each on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the November election, 58 percent of Georgia voters cast their ballots via in-person early voting compared to 36 percent on Election Day. The final 6 percent voted absentee by mail.

The condensed early voting period could mean that a greater share of votes come on Election Day, when Walker got the bulk of his support in November. But it could also be an indicator of lower overall turnout, with Dec. 6 unlikely to have the same draw as a typical Election Day.

Comments / 33

Veteran
2d ago

Same old democrat tricks. Works to keep many people in poverty! Under Donald Trump’s Presidency the Median Household Income increased $4,529 from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020, even during the Covid shutdown!But, under Joe Biden the Median Household Income decreased in 2020 and 2021. Yes, the median income went down, and sadly, inflation skyrocketed like a tax.

Reply(6)
11
Ron Reagin
2d ago

That's and article that wants to make sure the Republicans will not come out to vote on Tuesday by saying that warnock has all the early votes. All you voters for Walker make sure you vote on Tuesday to prove the article was wrong.

Reply(3)
9
Kenneth Jewell
2d ago

three things to take away from the early voting numbers? 1) people are basically stupid and have no one to blame for voting one of those losers into office!! 2) people still believe that politicians have our best interest at heart and not just lining their pockets with money..3) Warnock backed a bill to spend tens of millions of dollars in different states to build a ski resort and luxury spas, Walker is talking about he rather be a werewolf than a vampire because a werewolf can beat a vampire and people are still stupid enough to believe voting one of them in office will help their life become better!!🤣

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Hill

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in...
WGAU

Election Day Eve in Georgia

It’s Runoff Election Day Eve in Athens and the rest of the state. Voters will take to the polls Tuesday to decide a Senate Runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Walker held a rally this past weekend in Warner Robbins. Warnock was with Georgia...
POLITICO

Murphy talks DGA chairmanship — and Biden

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Democrats have had a lot of reasons to celebrate recently. Your Score host emeritus was on hand at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting this weekend, where governors, operatives and donors were taking a victory lap after an incredibly successful cycle that saw them defend nearly all their incumbents and net two seats.
PBS NewsHour

The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections

Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
Margaret Minnicks

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election

A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
The Hill

Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters

Tuesday’s Senate run-off in Georgia is vital, even though Democrats have already secured control of the upper chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) bested former football star Herschel Walker by roughly 36,000 votes in the initial round of voting on Nov. 8. But Warnock fell just short of getting the necessary 50 percent of votes cast in that contest, which also featured a Libertarian candidate.
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
286K+
Followers
17K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy