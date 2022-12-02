ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Harris’ comms director, Jamal Simmons, is set to depart from office

By Eugene Daniels
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx4dI_0jVUJvvZ00
A longtime communications aide in Democratic circles, Jamal Simmons plans to move to New York with his family. | Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images

Jamal Simmons, communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving his role after about a year in the post. He is expected to depart next month.

“Working for Vice President Harris has been an honor and a privilege,” Simmons said in a statement to POLITICO. “I’m so thankful for the confidence she put in me and I will miss this fantastic team more than anything.”

A longtime communications aide in Democratic circles, Simmons plans to move to New York with his family. Lorraine Voles, Harris’ chief of staff, told staff Friday of his coming departure, noting Simmons had “agreed to come on board for a year.”

In her email, Voles said she knew Simmons “could help me steady the ship,” and credited him for growing the “V.P’s digital presence and building relationships with national, regional and constituency media.”

“Jamal has been a great partner in the vice president’s office and he is a talented member of our White House communications team,” Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a statement. “He has been a vital driver in communicating the work of the vice president and our shared White House agenda during a very critical year, culminating in history-defying results.”

Simmons joined Harris’ office in January. During his tenure as comms director, he helped stabilize the vice president’s team and pushed it to adopt a more offensive posture after a first year beset by missteps and with scrutiny, neither the White House nor Harris’ office were prepared for.

Simmons was among the most vocal aides encouraging Harris to conduct more interviews. He also advocated that she hit the road to introduce herself to the country. The strategy involved the VP traveling to spots that typically were bypassed by the White House and meeting with smaller groups to build out a network of key constituency groups during the midterms.

Peers described him as a stabilizing force.

“The first year is exciting and there's so much incoming. And you're just trying to survive every day in many ways,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview. “As it gets into the second year, you have the ability to take a bigger picture approach and really think about how you want your boss, the president or the vice president to be out there.”

Simmons’ departure opens up a major hole in the VP’s staff at a moment when she and the president are potentially gearing up for a reelection campaign. In her email, Voles told staff she was “working with the communications team to determine next organizational steps.”

But aides and advisers in Harris world also say they feel more confident in her position now than early on in the Biden administration. They cite the travel she did in her second year and her role as the administration’s leading voice in the fight to defend abortion access.

Current and former aides also credit Simmon for helping improve the office environment, with one former aide saying he was able to “steady the ship by really having her leaning in.”

“One of the things that he put in place was really like a flood the zone play, which is, a vacuum attracts anything,” that former staffer added. “He really pushed to get her much more out there. So a lot more TV, more creative on the social front. More digital first interviews.”

Comments / 8

Danny Harris
2d ago

Jamal Simmons is already leaving Kamala? He just started! She must be dreadful to work for!

Reply
6
Related
HuffPost

Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP announces Joe Biden investigation over if he’s compromised by foreign influence via family businesses

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they are beginning an investigation of President Joe Biden and what knowledge or involvement he has had in his family’s foreign business dealings over the years. The investigation will follow Republican claims that Biden “lied” about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings and whether he’s compromised by foreign actors including China.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
286K+
Followers
17K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy