Amy Robach scrubbed from husband Andrew Shue’s Instagram amid T.J. Holmes rumors

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
It hasn’t been a week of great mornings for Andrew Shue.

The former “Melrose Place” star, 55, has deleted all photographic evidence of reportedly estranged wife Amy Robach — at least from his Instagram, E! News reports.

The move comes on the heels of reports that Robach, 49, and her “Good Morning America” co-anchor T.J. Holmes are “dating in the open” after separating from their respective spouses this summer.

Shue’s account, which is not verified on the platform, does still boast two nods to Robach from 2020, in relation to his nonprofit The People. In one post, Shue says he is “missing my running partner @ajrobach.”

The Daytime Emmy nominee appeared to have deactivated her own account on Thursday, a day after her alleged romance with Holmes, 45, was first reported alongside snaps of the two cozied up.

Both Robach and Holmes, who in 2010 married Shue and lawyer Fiebig, respectively, “broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” a source told People .

Ever since, the two — both “consenting adults who were each separated” — have “felt very comfortable dating in the open,” according to that insider, noting Shue and Fiebig “had moved out” of their respective homes by the time Robach and Holmes got together.

Though that source was adamant that the “relationship didn’t start until after” their break-ups, another source told the outlet there was speculation about “an affair about a year ago,” given their clear “mutual affection.”

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

