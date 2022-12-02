Read full article on original website
theaggie.org
Davis City Council, Planning Commission complete remaining discussions at second joint session
After their first joint session on June 28, the latest meeting offers resolutions on remaining commission concerns. second joint discussion session to resolve the commission’s remaining questions on how to best align with council priorities. The joint session comes less than five months after the first joint session was held on June 28, where the Planning Commission first approached the council with recommendations about how the commission could best act to advance city council agenda items in a timely manner.
