Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update

During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
WATCH: Oregon’s new OC Will Stein breaks down offensive philosophy

One of the most common questions that Oregon Duck fans all asked on Monday morning was a simple “who?” It was a question that was in response to the announcement that Will Stein had been hired as the new offensive coordinator. It’s not meant to demean Stein, who has spent the last year as co-offensive coordinator of the UTSA Roadrunners, but rather a simple acknowledgment that he was an off-the-radar candidate and is still seen as an up-and-coming coach in the world of college football. RelatedIn UTSA's Will Stein, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are potentially getting a rising star at OC Just...

