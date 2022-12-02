One of the most common questions that Oregon Duck fans all asked on Monday morning was a simple “who?” It was a question that was in response to the announcement that Will Stein had been hired as the new offensive coordinator. It’s not meant to demean Stein, who has spent the last year as co-offensive coordinator of the UTSA Roadrunners, but rather a simple acknowledgment that he was an off-the-radar candidate and is still seen as an up-and-coming coach in the world of college football. RelatedIn UTSA's Will Stein, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are potentially getting a rising star at OC Just...

20 MINUTES AGO