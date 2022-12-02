Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges man with April shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager arrested last month for a shooting in April that critically injured a woman is now being indicted by a grand jury. A grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Aggravated Battery — both Class X felonies — against Jahmahn Williams, 19.
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg
Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
Central Illinois Proud
Two families displaced after Bloomington duplex fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two families have been displaced after a duplex caught fire in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, and the cause is still under investigation. According to a press release from the Bloomington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 1017 West Monroe Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived, no obvious smoke or fire was seen, but the resident notified firefighters that the home’s stairs were on fire.
25newsnow.com
90 year old woman dies in crash near Leroy
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner says a 90-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Leroy. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder says 90-year-old Josephine Athhouse died from multiple blunt force injuries after her SUV crashed into an automobile Monday afternoon at the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, just east of Leroy.
wcbu.org
6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire
Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday structure fire under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
25newsnow.com
McLean County authorities investigate fatal crash near Leroy
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 3100 East and 400 North Road just east of Leroy in McLean County. The coroner’s office received notification at around 3:27 p.m. Monday.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
25newsnow.com
Boy charged with making threats toward Knoxville School District students
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A boy is facing charges after police say he made threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Monday received a complaint about harassment and threats made to a school, according to deputies. Deputies learned a boy from another...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
25newsnow.com
Canton man arrested, accused of indecent solicitation of a minor
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police say a local man has been arrested on a charge of indecent solicitation of a minor and grooming. Zachary Taylor, 29, is accused of allegedly soliciting sexual acts via phone and internet conversations from a person he believed to be a 13-year-old female.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT
While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
