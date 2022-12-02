Read full article on original website
Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Evans Bakery closing: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories
Earlier this week, Dayton.com announced Evans Bakery will close this month. As readers plan their last trips to the bakery, we asked them to share their favorite memories. From cakes made for special occasions to enjoying doughnuts, Evans Bakery has left a mark on the Old North Dayton neighborhood. 💌...
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts...
New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today
A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
Kettering Health hosts reunion for NICU babies, families
KETTERING — Parents of babies who spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit will get a chance to reconnect with those who helped them and celebrate their tiny miracles Sunday. Kettering Health with host its 10th annual “NICU Reunion” at the Nelson Conference Center from 1-4 p.m....
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Road closed due to Christmas Parade in Huber Heights Saturday night
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Christmas Parade is set to close down a section of Chambersburg Road Saturday night, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page. Chambersburg Road will be closed off beginning at the Huber Center near Frickers and through Wayne High School will...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
‘They absolutely have hearts of gold;’ Motorcyclists donate thousands of dollars of toys to children
DAYTON — A group of motorcyclists came together to help make sure children in Montgomery County’s care don’t go without a Christmas gift this year. The Ohio Coalition of Clubs donated more than $10,000 worth of toys and gifts to children at Haines Children Center in Dayton.
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
Kings Island’s WinterFest nominated for Best Holiday Theme Park Events in the U.S.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kings Island’s WinterFest has been nominated as one of the country’s Best Holiday Theme Park Events by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll. In September, USA Today readers named Halloween Haunt the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country. WinterFest...
