WDTN

Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
WDTN

West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
WDTN

Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
dayton.com

Evans Bakery closing: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories

Earlier this week, Dayton.com announced Evans Bakery will close this month. As readers plan their last trips to the bakery, we asked them to share their favorite memories. From cakes made for special occasions to enjoying doughnuts, Evans Bakery has left a mark on the Old North Dayton neighborhood. 💌...
WDTN

Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts...
dayton.com

New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today

A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Health hosts reunion for NICU babies, families

KETTERING — Parents of babies who spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit will get a chance to reconnect with those who helped them and celebrate their tiny miracles Sunday. Kettering Health with host its 10th annual “NICU Reunion” at the Nelson Conference Center from 1-4 p.m....
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
WHIO Dayton

Road closed due to Christmas Parade in Huber Heights Saturday night

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Christmas Parade is set to close down a section of Chambersburg Road Saturday night, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page. Chambersburg Road will be closed off beginning at the Huber Center near Frickers and through Wayne High School will...
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
dayton.com

Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit

A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....

