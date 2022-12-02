Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Calls Top WWE Star ‘Salt Of The Earth’
MJF has now reacted to WWE’s Sami Zayn noting that he would want to work with the top AEW star. MJF and Sami Zayn are two of the most talked-about names in wrestling today. On November 19, MJF won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Booking Claims Regarding Tony Khan
In a recent social post, Colten Gunn indicated that Jungle Boy’s success depended on who he hung out with. Perry had been feuding with Colten’s brother Austin on social media when he posted the comment about Jungle Boy and AEW President Tony Khan. “i guess if we changed...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the World Tag League today at Saga Karatsu City Cultural Gymnasium in Kyushu, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar...
411mania.com
New Details On WWE’s Return to India Next Month
It was reported last month that WWE is planning a return to India in January, and new details about the event have been revealed. PWInsider has confirmed that the live event is set for January 18th, as had been previously noted, and will be a Smackdown-branded live event. This event...
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12.4.22: Lio Rush & YOH In Action, More
The latest night of the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Fightful. It aired on NJPW World:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima.
411mania.com
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Results 12.03.22: Tetsuya Naito and Sanada Win Headliner
– The NJPW World Tag League 2022 tournament continued today with its latest event at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,010 people. It streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Bad Luck Fale beat Ryohei Oiwa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho’s Son Reveals When He Believes His Father Will Retire
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has been wrestling for more than three decades now, and he still continues to go hard at the age of 52. Speaking to Jim Varsallone, Chris Jericho’s son, Ash Irvine, looked back at the career his father has had and commented on when he thinks he’ll eventually consider retiring from the business he’s dedicated much of his life to. Ash said,
411mania.com
New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show. The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
411mania.com
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Updates On Cody Rhodes' Recovery And WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made a dashing return to WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38 back in April, defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins in an impromptu match. However, two months into his comeback, "The American Nightmare" was ruled out of action indefinitely after suffering a pectoral muscle tear. Despite the setback, Rhodes successfully performed in his advertised Hell in a Cell match against Rollins at the namesake event. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to return to WWE programming since the Hell in a Cell premium live event in June, but a fresh update on his recovery has provided some insight into how close Rhodes is to being back in the ring.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
wrestletalk.com
Former NJPW Star Officially Signs With AEW
AEW has announced that former NJPW star Juice Robinson has now officially signed with the company. During the December 2 edition of Rampage, Robinson cut a promo, issuing a challenge to ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. It was later noted on commentary that...
Comments / 0