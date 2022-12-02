Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
wglt.org
‘Holiday Spectacular’ and ‘Holiday on Robinhood Lane’ bring a double dose of cheer
Bloomington-Normal knows how to do Christmas. For decades, local performers have come together to sing, act and dance, volunteering their time and talent to bring merriment to their neighbors. Community Players’ nod to the holidays extends back to the 1940s, but their popular revue called “Holiday on Robinhood Lane” kicked...
wbwn.com
Santa’s Station Has Arrived in Uptown Normal
Uptown Normal is welcoming Santa’s Station back for the 2022 Holiday Season!. Get your wish list ready and visit Santa inside his train depot located just south of the Uptown Circle, between Children’s Discovery Museum and Uptown Station. Families will wait in line inside Uptown Station (stay warm!)...
25newsnow.com
Santa delivers gifts to local senior citizens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Homebound Senior Citizens are getting some holiday cheer, delivered right to their doorstep. Peoria’s Neighborhood House partnered Sunday with AARP and UFS to deliver gift bags to those who wouldn’t normally get visitors on the weekends. Many of the seniors receiving a bag are part of the ‘Meals On Wheels’ program or clients of Neighborhood House. Around 1,000 people will get a gift basket with useful household items like back scratchers, calendars, and more.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
25newsnow.com
Gift wrapping blitz helping close to 1,000 kids receive gifts on Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Close to 1,000 kids will soon be able to say they received a Christmas gift thanks to FamilyCore in Peoria. Volunteers and employees at FamilyCore were busy avoiding paper cuts as they worked to wrap all the gifts. The gifts will mainly go to the...
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday parade kicks off Santa’s return to Uptown Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Santa’s Station is returning to Uptown Normal this December, starting with Grand Festivities this Saturday. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will join the Grand Opening Processional on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m., going from the 300 block of North Street near The Alamo II to the Mark R. Peterson Plaza. They’ll be joined by the Normal Fire Department, the Normal Police Department, and the University High School Marching Band.
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
25newsnow.com
Toys for Tots in Pekin brings gifts to families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Just a few weeks left until Christmas and volunteers are working hard to make sure families have something under the tree this year. In Pekin, the Marine Corps League Women’s Association has worked to do just that for over 20 years. Several years ago,...
1057thexrocks.com
Bahan Takes The Morning X On The Road To Dunkin In Pekin Friday Morning!
Happy Holidays X Fans! Matt Bahan here, join me Friday morning at Dunkin in Pekin, 2001 Court Street, 7am-9am for some serious Holiday fun! Enjoy the new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, and Cookie Butter Donuts! Be sure to add Cookie Butter Crumbles! I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! See you Friday Morning, 7am-9am at Dunkin, America Runs On Dunkin! See you there!
25newsnow.com
Six displaced after Saturday morning Peoria house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house fire on the city’s South Side shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke and fire on the first floor of the home in the 1300 block of S. Faraday. A search was made inside the home, but no victims were found, as the six occupants had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
25newsnow.com
Sunny and seasonal today
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a sunny but cold start to the weekend, but expect more seasonal temperatures this afternoon. Highs will remain in the 40s for most of the work week, although we’ll see more cloud cover. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, but expect better rain chances later in the week.
25newsnow.com
Veterans treated to breakfast thanks to Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday veterans from all over were able to enjoy a warm, pancake breakfast thanks to representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. We spoke with one World War II era Veteran, 96-year-old Dail Martin who shared how he and all four of his brothers all decided to join the Navy when they were old enough.
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe on the roads this holiday season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ahead of the holiday season, police say to be safe on the roads. Since Tuesday, there have been five fatal crashes in Central Illinois, including three on Wednesday. One near the Peoria Civic Center involved a pedestrian. The rest were spread across Peoria, rural Tazewell County and the Twin Cities.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
wglt.org
Red wolf dies at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo
One of the red wolves at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has died. The zoo said the wolf overheated and collapsed during a routine health exam and, after a daylong effort to save the wolf, he was euthanized. "The staff and the veterinary team at the Miller Park Zoo...
