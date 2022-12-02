A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.

15 HOURS AGO