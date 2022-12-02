Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
No injuries but a lot of damage results from odd Saturday night wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday evening around 7:00 on Sharp Lane in the Vasper Community, a very odd wreck occurred. Just off Highway 116, is where the driver of a pick up truck rolled a car. The car ended up on its side with the front of the truck perched on the car. There’s one more twist to this most out of the ordinary wreck, and that is that there is another car behind the one the truck turned on its side.
Driver injured in October crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike dies
The driver that was injured after his car was struck in an October crash has died according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.
KFD: House fire in Kingston leaves two dogs dead
KINGSTON, Tenn. — A fire on Lakewood Road leaves two dogs dead, according to the Kingston Fire Chief. The owner tried to rescue the dogs with the help of a neighbor but they were overcome by the smoke and did not survive. He was treated on scene by Roane...
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
1450wlaf.com
The Rented Christmas is performed tonight at 7pm at CCHS
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Theatre Arts under the direction of Dr. Billie Jo Ralston presents The Rented Christmas. The second of two shows is tonight in the Campbell High Auditorium. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-6AM)
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
1450wlaf.com
Johnny Wayne Patterson, age 75 of Speedwell
Johnny Wayne Patterson, age 75 of Speedwell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Palliative Care on December 3, 2022. He was born to Wade and Clevia Madon Patterson in Middlesboro, KY. He was retired from Kentucky Utilities, an active member of...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
A 72-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 61 years for sexually abusing an 8-year-old, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. There are many ways to celebrate the holidays in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave kicks off. Updated: 7 hours ago. Santa, the Grinch...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
supertalk929.com
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS
On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
Abandoned Knoxville building destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
Firefighters in Knoxville extinguished a large fire at a vacant building early Friday. No injuries have been reported.
