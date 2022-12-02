ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters

How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
Snow Tires Are A Must For Duluth & Superior Winter Driving

It's early December in the Twin Ports and we've had a couple of smaller blasts of snow thus far. It's typical, many people for some reason need to re-learn how to drive when it's slippery out. Even with a majority of vehicles nowadays being front-wheel or all-wheel drive, many still forget how important good tires can be when the roads are less than ideal.
Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?

Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior

A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
Superior Offers Winter Garbage + Recycling Can Placement Tips

The City of Superior has important reminders for homeowners this winter in regard to garbage and recycling can placement for the weekly collection process. Truth be told, you might not give much thought to where you place your garbage and recycling bins, but it does make a big difference for pickup. In order to make sure that the cans get dumped every week, they need to be accessible to the truck; this is especially true during the winter months.
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week

Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
What To Expect At Lake Superior Zoo’s ‘Larger Than Life’ Zoo Lights 2022

Duluth is no stranger to making the city a magical winter wonderland. From Bentleyville, to Glensheen, the Lake Superior Zoo, and more. The Lake Superior Zoo has brought back its 'Larger Than Life' Zoo Light Display for another year of Holiday fun. I personally think it's a wonderful addition to the Zoo. They go all out for 'Boo at the Zoo' for the Halloween season, so why night go all out for the holidays as well?
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin

Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say ‘Get Your Trees Now’

For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
